Week 9: High school football scores, recaps

Four Gwinnett teams face off in what could be potential playoff previews.
North Gwinnett’s defense, which is allowing 8.7 points per game, squares off against Collins Hill, which gets about 70 percent of its offense via the passing of quarterback Sam Horn (2,651 yards and 16 TD passes).
North Gwinnett has won four straight in this series and 21 consecutive region games.
The other Gwinnett matchup to watch involves the two undefeated teams in Region 4-7A playing before a national TV audience.
Parkview (5-1) travels to Loganville to meet Grayson (6-0, No. 2 in 7A) it what could potentially be the debut of newly eligible transfer, Rams quarterback Jake Garcia. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Grayson won the last meeting, 49-10 in 2015.
Other top games to watch:
- Metter (6-0, No. 1 in 3A) at McIntosh County Academy (4-2, unranked)
- Sprayberry (4-2, unranked in 6A) at Allatoona (5-0, No. 7 in 6A)
- Walton (3-3, unranked in 7A) at North Cobb (5-1, unranked in 7A)
High school football scores
Powered by Score Atlanta
Click here, if scores do not appear below.