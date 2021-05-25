Atlanta Thrashers: Where are they now?

Thirty-one players appeared in at least one game for the Thrashers during their final season in Atlanta and were on the roster when the team was officially sold and relocated to Winnipeg on May 31, 2011. Only two remain with the Winnipeg franchise, one currently active. Three went on to win Stanley Cups with other teams. Most are retired. Some are broadcasters, scouts, front-office personnel or coaches.

NIK ANTROPOV • Played two seasons in Winnipeg.

• Joined Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League during lockout in 2013.

• Returned to Jets for two seasons, retiring in 2015.

ZACH BOGOSIAN • Drafted No. 3 overall by Atlanta in 2008.

• Played three-plus seasons before being traded, with Evander Kane, to the Sabres.

• Waived by Sabres in 2020.

• Signed a one-year contract with the Lightning and appeared in his first playoff game on the way to the Stanley Cup championship.

• Joined the Maple Leafs on a one-year deal in 2020.

ERIC BOULTON • Joined the Devils as a free agent for the 2011-12, the year the team went to the Stanley Cup finals.

• Played four seasons with the Islanders and two in the AHL.

• Currently a scout for the Islanders.

ALEXANDER BURMISTR • 8th overall selection by the Thrashers in 2010.

• Played two seasons with the Jets before leaving to play in Russia.

• Returned to the NHL and played four seasons with Jets, Coyotes and Canucks.

• Retired from the NHL in 2017.

• Currently playing for Ak Bars Kazan in Russia.

DUSTIN BYFUGLIEN • Played 2010-11 season with the Thrashers, where he was named an All-Star.

• Spent eight seasons with the Jets, parting ways in 2020.

PATRICE CORMIER • Played 21 games for Thrashers in 2011.

• Played 31 games over five seasons with the Jets, mostly in the AHL.

• Spent past three seasons playing in Russia.

RADEK DVORAK • Acquired in a mid-season trade, finished 2011 season with Thrashers.

• Finished 18-year NHL career with the Stars, Ducks and Hurricanes.

• Retired in 2015 after playing in 1,260 games.

TOBIAS ENSTROM • Played four seasons in Atlanta after being drafted in 2003.

• Spent seven seasons with Winnipeg.

• Played two seasons with Modo in Sweden, the last in 2020.

RON HAINSEY • Played two seasons with the Jets, followed by the Hurricanes, Penguins, Maple Leafs and Senators.

• Made his playoff debut in his 16th season and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

• Played 1,132 games over 18 NHL seasons.

EVANDER KANE • Fourth overall pick in 2009 played two seasons with Thrashers.

• Played four seasons with the Jets before he was traded, along with Zach Bogosian, to the Sabres.

• Traded again, after three seasons, to the Sharks, where he remains.

CARL KLINSBERG • Appeared in one game with Thrashers.

• Played in 11 games over three seasons with the Jets.

• Played in Russia, Switzerland and Sweden, where his plays with EV Zug.

ARTURS KULDA • Played in two games for Thrashers.

• Played in nine games with the Jets.

• Played eight seasons in Russia, the most recent in 2019-20.

ANDREW LADD • Traded to Thrashers in 2010, after winning a Stanley Cup with Blackhawks.

• Last captain of the Thrashers and first of the Jets.

• Spent four-plus seasons with Jets before being traded back to Chicago.

• Played four seasons for the Islanders.

BRYAN LITTLE • Drafted 12th overall in 2006 by Atlanta.

• Played nine seasons with the Jets.

• Signed through 2023-24 after agreeing to an extension in 2017.

• Did not play in 2021 due to concussion issues.

SPENCER MACHACEK • Played 10 games with Thrashers and 13 games with the Jets.

• Spent time in the American Hockey League.

• Played seven seasons in Germany, currently with Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

PETER MANNINO • Played a total of six games with the Thrashers, Jets and Islanders.

• Played in the AHL and ECHL until 2014-15.

• Entered coaching ranks as an assistant coach with Chicago of the USHL.

• Coached at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Miami (Ohio).

• Current head coach and general manager of Des Moines of the USHL.

CHRIS MASON • Goalie for Thrashers’ final game.

• Spent one season with the Jets.

• Spent his final NHL season (2012-13) with Nashville.

• Retired in 2015 after playing in Italy and Germany.

• Serves as the color analyst for Predators TV broadcasts.

BEN MAXWELL • Played 12 games with the Thrashers.

• Played final season in NHL with the Jets (nine games) and Ducks (six games).

• Went on to play in Finland, Russia and Switzerland, where his last professional season was 2019-20.

FREDDY MEYER • Played last of seven NHL seasons with Thrashers.

• Played one year in Sweden.

• Head coach of East Coast Wizards in the Eastern Hockey League.

JOHNNY ODUYA • Two-time Stanley Cup winner spent one season in Winnipeg.

• Finished NHL career in 2018 after stints with the Blackhawks, Senators, Stars and Flyers.

ONDREJ PAVELEC • Played six seasons with the Jets before leaving as a free agent.

• Signed with the Rangers, playing in 19 games in one season.

• Retired after an 11-year career in 2018.

PAUL POSTMA • Played one game for the Thrashers.

• Spent six seasons with the Jets.

• Finished NHL career with Bruins in 2017-18.

• Played two seasons in Russia.

• Currently plays in Switzerland.

ROB SCHREMP • Played final season in NHL with Thrashers.

• Played professionally in Sweden, Russia, Belarus, Switzerland and Germany.

• Retired in 2018 and later returned to play in Latvia in 2020.

JIM SLATER • Played six seasons with the Thrashers.

• Spent four seasons with the Jets.

• Played several seasons in Switzerland, last in 2018-19.

• Worked in the Players Development department of the Capitals since 2019.

TIM STAPLETON • Scored last goal in Thrashers history.

• Played one season for the Jets.

• Played in Russia, Switzerland, Sweden and Germany, where his last professional season was 2017-18.

ANTHONY STEWART • Signed with Hurricanes, after Thrashers moved.

• Played professionally in England, Switzerland, Russia and Canada, his final season being 2015-16.

MARK STUART • Played six seasons with the Jets.

• Spent final professional season in Germany in 2017-18.

CHRIS THORBURN • Played six seasons for the Jets.

• Played two seasons with the Blues, appearing in one game in 2018-19.

• Was fourth player to hoist the Cup upon winning tite.

• Retired in 2020.

NOAH WELCH • Played two games for Thrashers.

• Went on to play in Sweden with his final season in 2017-18.

• Owns and operates an athletic development facility in Canada.

BLAKE WHEELER • Joined Thrashers in mid-season trade from the Bruins.

• One of two former Thrashers to still play with the Jets.

• Will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

ANDREI ZUBAREV • Played four games in one NHL season with Thrashers.

• Spent the past 10 seasons in Russia's KHL.

