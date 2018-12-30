Photos: Alabama beats Oklahoma in 2018 Orange Bowl

1 / 17
2 / 17
3 / 17
4 / 17
5 / 17
6 / 17
7 / 17
8 / 17
9 / 17
10 / 17
11 / 17
12 / 17
13 / 17
14 / 17
15 / 17
16 / 17
17 / 17
Related

Weather and Traffic

51
30303
2
0

More from ajc.com

Topics
Sports
Orange Bowl 2018: Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach 4th consecutive title game
Atlanta Music Scene Blog
12 Days of Christmas giveaway Day 6: Tickets to Santana at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 
Sports
Alabama, Clemson to play for national title again
Political Insider
The 10 stories that shaped Georgia politics in 2018
News
Gridlock Guy: When traffic is stopped and you need to go
News
Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid?