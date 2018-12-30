Photos: Alabama beats Oklahoma in 2018 Orange Bowl

1 / 17

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is throws confetti in the air after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama long snapper Ryan Parris (53) plays with the confetti during the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game trophy presentation, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) and Terry Saban, laugh with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, during the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game trophy presentation, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lynne Sladky/AP Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after his helmet came off on a play, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton Sr. (66) lifts Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after Smith scored a touchdown, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.To the right is Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17). (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lynne Sladky/AP Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches a pass for in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP The Alabama team poses on the field at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) eyes a pass as Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) attempts to defend, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lynne Sladky/AP Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) holds onto the foot of Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lynne Sladky/AP Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) jumps over Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields (10), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) jumps over Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields (10), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon (4) runs the ball as Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma (9) attempt to tackle, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

