Offense looks better, but mistakes and shaky defense undo Georgia Tech

OXFORD, Miss. — For a moment, belief grew on the Georgia Tech sideline and doubt crept in everywhere else in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Back-to-back second-half touchdowns by the Yellow Jackets had reduced Ole Miss’ lead from a commanding 21 points to a more tenuous seven. A defensive stop would return the ball to Tech with a chance to tie the score and unload serious pressure on No. 17 Ole Miss, favored by 16.5 points, playing in front of their red-clad partisans and defending the bruised pride of the SEC.

But then Tech’s defense – and, to be fair, Ole Miss’ explosive offense – wrote the game’s final chapter. The Rebels scored 24 points on their final four possessions, gaining an even 200 yards in only 13 plays.

Tech packed up for the ride home from its first-ever visit to Vaught-Hemingway having been vanquished by a 48-23 count.

Before the game, Tech coach Brent Key pitched Saturday night’s tussle as a matchup of evenly matched teams. The scoreboard offered a different assessment, as the Jackets dropped their record to 1-2.

There continue to be reasons to think this team can make its goal of getting to six wins and making a bowl game. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner called 474 yards’ worth of plays, including 97 by freshman receiver Eric Singleton Jr. in a breakout game. It’s not an entirely meaningful comparison, as both teams are significantly different compared with a year ago, but when the Rebels clubbed the Jackets last year at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tech scored no points and gained 214 yards.

It was Faulkner’s deft call for Singleton to run a stop-and-go route on a fourth-and-8 from the Ole Miss 15 that resulted in the touchdown that cut the Rebels’ lead to 24-17 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter after the Jackets had fallen behind 24-3 with six minutes left in the third.

Ole Miss’ defense was clamping down on Singleton when he ran hitch routes, which baited the Rebels to bite hard on a pump fake by quarterback Haynes King and allowed Singleton to dash wide open into the end zone to haul in his third touchdown reception of his young career.

Running back Jamal Haynes is another revelation. After two years as a little-used receiver, Haynes switched positions and has run hard and decisively and become a featured member of Faulkner’s offense. He gained 72 yards on 19 carries Saturday and willingly gave up his body to protect King on pass plays.

However, the Jackets were scorched for 550 yards by the Rebels offense. Troublingly, they surrendered 299 rushing yards on 37 carries after Ole Miss had gained a combined 232 in its first two games against Mercer and Tulane. In the season opener, Tech gave up 227 yards on the ground to Louisville in a 39-34 loss.

Repeatedly, the Jackets were pushed off the line by the Ole Miss front. They also could not effectively account for Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, who finished with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It followed last week’s challenges against South Carolina State, when the Jackets had trouble with option run plays that the Bulldogs sprang on them as a surprise wrinkle.

The other big problem for Tech was its series of costly misplays. Arguably the biggest play of the game was a blocked field-goal try on the Jackets’ first drive of the game. A high snap and a breach in the middle of the line allowed Zxavian Harris to block the 43-yard try that, if successful, would have tied the score at 3-3. Instead, the blocked kick was booted and muffed and finally returned by Ole Miss to the Tech 34, a field flip of 41 yards. The short field opened the door for Ole Miss to score its first touchdown and gain a 10-0 lead.

The Jackets answered with a steady drive highlighted by a 17-yard dart by King to receiver Malik Rutherford to convert a third-and-8. That was followed immediately by a smartly designed pass play to tight end Brett Seither for another 16 yards to the Ole Miss 15.

The drive reached a fourth-and-goal at the Ole Miss 2. Key opted to go for the touchdown, and King threw into the end zone to receiver Dominick Blaylock, who couldn’t secure the catch against a challenge by safety Daijahn Anthony.

Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23

Tech still had Ole Miss pinned in, but a series of missed tackles enabled the Rebels to safely advance from deep in their own end. A 68-yard keeper by Dart – he was able to get downfield through an opening in the pocket, which arguably was a lapse in discipline given that Dart already had proved himself a threat to run – brought the Rebels inside the Tech 10. Ole Miss ultimately came up empty with a dropped pass on a fourth-and-goal, but a chance to gain possession with advantageous field position was lost.

On the ensuing possession, Tech again was effective moving the ball as Haynes ran with determination. The drive finally got the Jackets on the board with a Birr field goal, an impressive 17-play, 90-yard drive. But Tech missed an opportunity for a touchdown earlier when King threw out of a crumpling pocket to receiver Avery Boyd for a potential 37-yard score that could have cut the lead to 10-7. Boyd appeared to have the ball in his hands, but couldn’t secure the 50/50 ball, the ball falling for an incompletion.

That’s a blocked field-goal attempt with a 41-yard change of field position, an empty possession after having first-and-goal and a lost four points. Tech went into the half down 10-3 when better execution on just a handful of plays could have meant a 17-10 lead.

Given the Ole Miss onslaught in the second half, when it outscored the Jackets 38-20, might have rendered moot a more effective first half by the Jackets. But the question for Tech, which faces Wake Forest on the road Saturday, is this.

The good news for the Jackets is that they may not play an opponent as strong as Ole Miss until their annual meeting with Georgia on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. But, to make up the gap against inferior competition, the defense has to be better and the mistakes fewer in order for the improved offensive play to be meaningful.