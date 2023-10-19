From TV analyst role, Matt Ryan weighs in on Desmond Ridder

“It was a really cool experience,” Ryan said in an interview Thursday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was very different, obviously. Strange when you’re going back for the first time and not playing.”

But, in his new role as an analyst for CBS Sports calling the Falcons-Commanders game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the legendary quarterback also made sure to check up on the new guy. Ryan’s assessment of Desmond Ridder: He can do the job, but he’s got to show he can do it every Sunday.

“I think there’s potential,” Ryan said. “I really do.”

Ryan listed several attributes that he saw Sunday and in previous games he reviewed before the broadcast. Ridder’s arm is more than capable. He’s athletic, can make plays with his legs and can throw on the run. He has shown toughness and character and is diligent. He is a team leader.

“He’s got all of the things that you want,” Ryan said.

For the flawed performance Falcons fans saw in the loss to Washington — notably the three interceptions and the inexcusable clock-management errors late in the game, although there was plenty of blame to share with both — Ridder did lead a superb two-minute drive to beat Houston a week earlier.

“I think you take that into consideration,” Ryan said. “That’s a massive positive.”

But there’s the “needs work” list, too. Ridder (and the offense) have to do better on third downs. Among NFL quarterbacks with 35 or more third-down throws this season, Ridder’s third-down passer rating is 21st. Related, Ridder has to be a more accurate passer.

In the game against Washington, Ryan noted a few balls that were “slightly overthrown.” It isn’t only deep balls. It’s the short- to medium-range throws where his targets are open that Ridder sometimes overshoots. His first pass of the game against Washington — off a throwback from running back Bijan Robinson, to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge — and a third-quarter pass three yards downfield to wide receiver Mack Hollins were incompletions to targets that were about as open as Ridder could ever hope for.

“You never know in a game, the completions that are either going to set up something or some guy’s going to break a tackle or whatever,” Ryan said. “And so, to me, it’s much like a basketball player. You’ve got to hit your free throws. When you get your chances, you’ve got to knock down your foul shots.”

As he did during the broadcast, Ryan stressed that Ridder has big targets in tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Drake London and Mack Hollins. Throws don’t have to be perfect, he said, but “you’ve got to put it around these guys and give them chances.”

To Ryan, failed efforts like Sunday are part of the process for a young quarterback in his first full season as a starter, and not a final judgment.

“I get it that there really isn’t time for people to develop anymore, and the pressure to perform immediately is there, and it’s difficult,” Ryan said. “I’ll never forget that. I went through it myself, that there’s ups and downs. I feel like progress for a young quarterback is oftentimes two steps forward, one step back. Kind of like you’re rehabbing from an injury.”

There are lessons for Ridder to learn. The gaffes with the play clock, to the degree they stemmed from the calls coming in late from the sideline, are a lesson in “maybe having a handful of plays in your hip pocket that, if you’re down on (time), you go to immediately,” Ryan said.

On the final interception, on a pass to Robinson on a slant route that linebacker Jamin Davis undercut to get in front of him, Robinson needs to learn to run a shallower route in order to maintain leverage on the defender.

“I think that’s one they’re all going to learn from,” Ryan said. “But, to me, also, in critical situations, it’s about players, and I think that’s one where they trusted Bijan, and I think that’s a play he’s going to make nine times out of 10 moving forward.”

There is time for Ridder and his teammates and coaches to adjust and improve. The Falcons are 3-3 going into Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. They will be in first place in the NFC South if they beat the Buccaneers. It looks as if the Falcons will have some margin to work with in pursuit of the division title.

Most assuredly, Ridder is trying to get better. For instance, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said Thursday that he devotes practice time to specifically address throws Ridder has missed.

On the other hand, Ridder does need to show improvement, namely more consistent performances, and ideally sooner.

“I think the evaluation process for the organization — really, the next six (games) basically puts him at a full season of playing,” said Ryan, referencing the time period for Ridder to reach 16 career starts after playing four last season as a rookie. “I think you can kind of take your evaluation from that.”

And after that? Internally, coaches can see how well Ridder is taking game plans from the meeting room and practice field to the game. On the field, it’s his performance on third downs, at the end of the halves, in the red zone and ultimately on the scoreboard.

“I think if you’re evaluating, I think consistency is probably the thing you’re looking for most,’ Ryan said.

It’s obviously a no-brainer if the arrow is pointing up. But what if it’s pointed sideways? Could Smith switch to backup Taylor Heinicke if he believes Heinicke gives the Falcons a better chance to get into the playoffs? Or would Smith see Ridder’s 2023 season as an investment into 2024 and beyond? And if Smith did sit Ridder down, what would it say about his tenure, one linked with Ridder being the quarterback of the future, a title bestowed by no less than owner Arthur Blank?

There are a lot of factors swirling about, it was suggested to Ryan.

“You’re not wrong about that,” he said with a laugh. “There’s a lot going on and a lot of decisions to be made. And I guess that’s why I’m glad I’m calling the games.”