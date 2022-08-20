ajc logo
X

Whitewater 27, Northgate 14

Festival goers attend Field day, at Victoria Park, in London, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Festival goers attend Field day, at Victoria Park, in London, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Fayette-Coweta Challenge

It took the Whitewater football team all of 13 seconds to set the tone for Saturday’s 27-14 win over Northgate.

That’s all the time required for Corey Richardson to take the opening kickoff, hit the edge and run away with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was quite a way for the Wildcats to open the third annual Fayette-Coweta Challenge at Sandy Creek High School.

“I don’t know if this is the right way to say it, but it demoralizes the other team,” Whitewater coach Chad Frazier said. “You’re already up seven and it got our kids excited and it sparked an energy that I thought we needed because I thought we were flat during warmups.”

Whitewater has high expectations after going 11-2 last season, even though it lost 22 seniors. The Wildcats scored all the points it needed in the first quarter and was able to push back when Northgate tried to make a second-half comeback.

The kickoff return was only the beginning of the good things to happen for Whitewater in the first quarter. After forcing a punt, Whitewater scored on Braxton Mueller’s 3-yard run and added another score when Miami commit Popo Aguirre intercepted a pass that set up a five-play drive capped by Ty Ellington’s 23-yard scoring pass to Terrell White Jr.

“Whatever happened, I’d like to patent that and have it every week,” Frazier said.

Whitewater added a 7-yard touchdown run by Xavier Clay-Turner on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 27-0.

But Northgate change quarterbacks and Collin Meehan and running back Evan Garrett got the offensive rolling. The Vikings scored on an 11-play drive on Meehan’s 1-yard keeper, then forced a turnover when Whitewater quarterback Ellington and Luke Latham recovered.

Northgate needed four plays to score from 27 yards out, with Garrett running it in from the 13 to make it 27-14 with 9:34 remaining.

The Vikings forced a three-and-out and Northgate pushed the ball to the 15 before turning over on downs and sealing the Whitewater victory.

“We’ve got to do a better job avoiding that lull in the middle of the game but we’ll figure it out,” Frazier said.

Whitewater’s Clay-Turner led the team with 71 yards rushing and Logan Griffith added 51 for the Wildcats, who ran for 186 yards. Garrett ran 24 times for a game-high 138 yards and caught a 43-yard pass for Northgate.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Astros player hospitalized; Braves’ fireworks seen as factor3h ago
First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins
14h ago
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax
22h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
Falcons’ secondary tested by veteran Jets quarterback Joe Flacco
The Latest
North Gwinnett 32, McEachern 20
2h ago
First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins
14h ago
Football scores from Week 1
15h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
19h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top