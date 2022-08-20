Whitewater 27, Northgate 14

It took the Whitewater football team all of 13 seconds to set the tone for Saturday’s 27-14 win over Northgate.
That’s all the time required for Corey Richardson to take the opening kickoff, hit the edge and run away with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was quite a way for the Wildcats to open the third annual Fayette-Coweta Challenge at Sandy Creek High School.
“I don’t know if this is the right way to say it, but it demoralizes the other team,” Whitewater coach Chad Frazier said. “You’re already up seven and it got our kids excited and it sparked an energy that I thought we needed because I thought we were flat during warmups.”
Whitewater has high expectations after going 11-2 last season, even though it lost 22 seniors. The Wildcats scored all the points it needed in the first quarter and was able to push back when Northgate tried to make a second-half comeback.
The kickoff return was only the beginning of the good things to happen for Whitewater in the first quarter. After forcing a punt, Whitewater scored on Braxton Mueller’s 3-yard run and added another score when Miami commit Popo Aguirre intercepted a pass that set up a five-play drive capped by Ty Ellington’s 23-yard scoring pass to Terrell White Jr.
“Whatever happened, I’d like to patent that and have it every week,” Frazier said.
Whitewater added a 7-yard touchdown run by Xavier Clay-Turner on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 27-0.
But Northgate change quarterbacks and Collin Meehan and running back Evan Garrett got the offensive rolling. The Vikings scored on an 11-play drive on Meehan’s 1-yard keeper, then forced a turnover when Whitewater quarterback Ellington and Luke Latham recovered.
Northgate needed four plays to score from 27 yards out, with Garrett running it in from the 13 to make it 27-14 with 9:34 remaining.
The Vikings forced a three-and-out and Northgate pushed the ball to the 15 before turning over on downs and sealing the Whitewater victory.
“We’ve got to do a better job avoiding that lull in the middle of the game but we’ll figure it out,” Frazier said.
Whitewater’s Clay-Turner led the team with 71 yards rushing and Logan Griffith added 51 for the Wildcats, who ran for 186 yards. Garrett ran 24 times for a game-high 138 yards and caught a 43-yard pass for Northgate.
