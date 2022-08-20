Whitewater 27, Northgate 14

“Whatever happened, I’d like to patent that and have it every week,” Frazier said.

Whitewater added a 7-yard touchdown run by Xavier Clay-Turner on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 27-0.

But Northgate change quarterbacks and Collin Meehan and running back Evan Garrett got the offensive rolling. The Vikings scored on an 11-play drive on Meehan’s 1-yard keeper, then forced a turnover when Whitewater quarterback Ellington and Luke Latham recovered.

Northgate needed four plays to score from 27 yards out, with Garrett running it in from the 13 to make it 27-14 with 9:34 remaining.

The Vikings forced a three-and-out and Northgate pushed the ball to the 15 before turning over on downs and sealing the Whitewater victory.

“We’ve got to do a better job avoiding that lull in the middle of the game but we’ll figure it out,” Frazier said.

Whitewater’s Clay-Turner led the team with 71 yards rushing and Logan Griffith added 51 for the Wildcats, who ran for 186 yards. Garrett ran 24 times for a game-high 138 yards and caught a 43-yard pass for Northgate.