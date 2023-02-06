X
Whitefield Academy hires football coach

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Whitefield Academy announced the hiring of Savannah Christian defensive coordinator Robert Walsh as head football coach Monday.

Walsh was at Savannah Christian for five seasons and had been Savannah Christian’s boys basketball coach through the 2022 season. He worked seven seasons prior at Savannah Country Day.

Walsh will replace Coleman Joiner, who resigned last month after five seasons, each ending in a playoff berth. Whitefield, a Mableton private school that competes in Class A Division I, has not advanced past the second round in its 21-season history.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

