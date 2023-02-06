Whitefield Academy hires football coach

Walsh was at Savannah Christian for five seasons and had been Savannah Christian’s boys basketball coach through the 2022 season. He worked seven seasons prior at Savannah Country Day.

Walsh will replace Coleman Joiner, who resigned last month after five seasons, each ending in a playoff berth. Whitefield, a Mableton private school that competes in Class A Division I, has not advanced past the second round in its 21-season history.