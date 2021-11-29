White County coach Cokely resigns; former coach at GAC, Colquitt

White County coach Tim Cokely announced his resignation Monday, saying he has no plans to coach again after 32 years on high school football sidelines.
Cokely won six state titles in Florida before coming to Georgia, where he was a head coach at Colquitt County (2005-07) and Greater Atlanta Christian (2000-11). White County hired him in 2017.
Cokely’s record was 26-27 at White County, 179-97 overall in 26 seasons as a head coach.
In a letter, Cokely said he fulfilled two promises he made when White hired him: “I promised that we would give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage, i.e. work hard. ... I promised to leave it better than we found it.’’
