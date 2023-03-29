Wheeler’s Collier shines in McDonald’s All-Star Game

Wheeler point guard Isaiah Collier was the leading scorer and West MVP at the boys McDonald’s All-Star game Tuesday night in Houston, adding to his senior accolades.
Collier, the consensus No. 1 recruit nationally, scored 25 points and had three rebounds and two assists playing for the West team, which lost 109-106. Collier was 9-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers.
Collier, who has been named the Naismith national boys player of the year, has signed with Southern Cal.
Three other Georgia players participated in the games.
Newton’s Stephon Castle, who has signed with xxx, scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and had two steals for the winning East team. Castle has signed with UConn.
In the girls game, Valdosta’s Essence Cody scored 10 points and blocked two shots. She has signed with Alabama.
Westminster’s Courtney Ogden three assists and a point. She has signed with Stanford.
