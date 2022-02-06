Westminster’s boys, girls defend title for fifth straight season at GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships

On the boys side, Westminster won titles in the 200-yard medley relay, the 100-yard freestyle (Saavan Shah), the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard breaststroke (Shah) and the 400-yard freestyle relay. For the girls, the team won the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard individual medley (Katie Christopherson), the 100-yard butterfly (Gigi Johnson), the 100-yard freestyle (Annie Jardina) and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In Class 7A, the Parkview boys won the program’s 13th swimming championship and first since 2013. On the girls side, Walton captured the program’s sixth title and first girls championship since 2017. In Class 6A, the Johns Creek boys won the team’s third title in four years while successfully defending last season’s championship. On the girls side, Lassiter won the team’s eighth title and third-straight championship.