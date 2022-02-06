Westminster’s boys, girls defend title for fifth straight season at GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships

The Westminster Wildcats won both the boys and girls side of the 1A-3A classification for the fifth-straight season in the GHSA swimming and diving state championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center Saturday. The victory marked the program’s 55th overall swimming championship.
On the boys side, Westminster won titles in the 200-yard medley relay, the 100-yard freestyle (Saavan Shah), the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard breaststroke (Shah) and the 400-yard freestyle relay. For the girls, the team won the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard individual medley (Katie Christopherson), the 100-yard butterfly (Gigi Johnson), the 100-yard freestyle (Annie Jardina) and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
In Class 7A, the Parkview boys won the program’s 13th swimming championship and first since 2013. On the girls side, Walton captured the program’s sixth title and first girls championship since 2017. In Class 6A, the Johns Creek boys won the team’s third title in four years while successfully defending last season’s championship. On the girls side, Lassiter won the team’s eighth title and third-straight championship.
In Class 4A-5A, Marist’s boys defended the championship for the third-straight season and captured the program’s 21st state championship on both the boy and girls sides. On the girls side, St. Pius X won the overall title and in doing so captured the program’s first-ever girls title to go with boys championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Follow the link to see the diving coverage or go here to see the past swimming champions. Check out the team results and full results, event-by-event, at the bottom of the page.
TEAM RESULTS
Class 7A
Boys champion: Parkview
Girls champion: Walton
Class 6A
Boys champion: Johns Creek
Girls champion: Lassiter
Class 4A-5A
Boys champion: Marist
Girls champion: St. Pius X
Class 1A-3A
Boys champion: Westminster
Girls champion: Westminster
INDIVIDUAL BOYS RESULTS
Class 7A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 1:32.43; 2. Parkview, 1:32.79; 3. Lambert, 1:34.52
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Tristen DenBrok, North Gwinnett, 1:37.24; 2. Cooper Cook, Milton, 1:38.58; 3. Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek, 1:40.70
200-Yard IM
1. Patrick Morris, Lambert, 1:50.81; 2. Charles Tu, Peachtree Ridge, 1:52.30; 3. Thomas Xiao, Alpharetta, 1:52.78
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Owen Holland, West Forsyth, 20.46; 2. William Coady, Milton, 20.50; 3. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 21.29
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Eamon Monagham, Gainesville, 49.63; 2. Owen Holland, West Forsyth, 48.66; 3. Tyler Shroeder, Peachtree Ridge, 48.97
100-Yard Freestyle
1. William Coady, Milton, 44.08, 2. Cooper Cook, Milton, 44.82; 3. Jack Dunbar, Parkview, 46.93
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, 4:32.70; 2. Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, 4:34.92; 3. Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek, 4:37.02
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 1:24.72; 2. Parkview, 1:24.75; 3. Milton, 1:25.17
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Patrick Morris, Lambert, 50.17; 2. Tyler Shroeder, Peachtree Ridge, 49.91; 3. Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, 50.25
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Preston Lin, Norcross, 54.87; 2. Joshua Kim, Parkview, 55.74; 3. Thomas Xiao, Alpharetta, 56.56
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. North Gwinnett, 3:06.31; 2. West Forsyth, 3:08.23; 3. MIlton, 3:08.36
Class 6A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Centennial, 1:31.71; 2. Johns Creek, 1:34.05; 3. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:36.99
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Sebastien Sergile, Centennial, 1:34.05; 2. Roman Valdez, Dalton, 1:35.65; 3. Nathan Medley, Rome, 1:41.52
200-Yard IM
1. Cale Martter, Riverwood, 1:48.50; 2. Justin Bender, Centennial, 1:50.96; 3. Noah Richardson, Lanier, 1:53.19
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Noah Smith, Allatoona, 20.73; 2. Craigh Steinhauer, Lakeside-DeKalb, 20.97; 3. Eric Sharabura, North Atlanta, 21.12
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Sebastien Sergile, Centennial, 47.50; 2. Benjamin Irwin, Buford, 48.16; 3. Stephen Jones, Richmond Hill, 48.85
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Roman Valdez, Dalton, 44.54; 2. Noah Smith, Allatoona, 46.26; 3. Craig Steinhauer, Lakeside-DeKalb
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Stephen Jones, Richmond Hill, 4:33.85; 2. Jack Van Valkenburg, Lakeside-DeKalb, 4:34.65; 3. Britton Spann, Johns Creek, 4:35.97
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Dalton, 1:25.38; 2. Johns Creek, 1:26.44; 3. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:27.73
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Benjamin Irwin, Buford, 47.34; 2. Benjamin Grottle, Cambridge, 51.19; 3. Aidan Saunders, Centennial, 51.65
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Justin Bender, Centennial, 54.23; 2. Cale Martter, Riverwood, 55.07; 3. Noah Richardson, Lanier, 55.94
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Centennial, 3:08.01; 2. Dalton, 3:10.41; 3. Richmond Hill, 3:11.43
Class 4A-5A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. St. Pius X, 1:36.77; 2. Calhoun, 1:36.81; 3. Marist, 1:36.94
200-Yard Freestyle
1. William Gavin, Northview, 1:42.66; 2. Alexander Wiegan, Marist, 1:44.81; 3. Grant Hudson, McIntosh, 1:45.87
200-Yard IM
1. Gavin Jones, North Oconee, 1:54.33; 2. Daniel Bataillon, Blessed Trinity, 1:55.30; 3. Jason Hinson, Decatur, 1:55.44
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh, 20.83; 2. Matthew Petty, Calhoun, 20.91; 3. Brooks Butler, Thomas County Central, 21.04
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Seth Roach, Starr’s Mill, 49.82; 2. Noah Daniels, St. Pius X, 50.80; 3. Zach Sutter, St. Pius X, 51.09
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Brooks Butler, Thomas County Central, 45.70; 2. Leo Roden, Cherokee Bluff, 46.06; 3. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh, 46.59
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Gavin Jones, North Oconee, 4:44.27; 2. Thomas Rice, Chamblee, 4:46.43; 3. Kadin Dibkey, Benedictine, 4:50.40
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Marist, 1:28.48; 2. McIntosh, 1:28.60; 3. Woodward Academy, 1:28.74
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Seth Roach, Starr’s Mill, 50.65; 2. Noah Daniels, St. Pius X, 51.11; 3. Michael Eberhart, Loganville, 53.42
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Will Eickman, Chamblee, 58.45; 2. Reese Whelan, Benedictine, 59.41; 3. Samin Sayani, Starr’s Mill, 59.67
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Marist, 3:09.60; 2. St. Pius X, 3:14.96; 3. Starr’s Mill, 3:15.98
Class 1A-3A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Westminster, 1:32.41; 2. George Walton Academy, 1:39.60; 3. North Hall, 1:40.98
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Trey Carter, GAC, 1:39.52; 2. Simon Casey, Oconee County, 1:40.49; 3. Garrett Kennedy, Athens Academy, 1:43.38
200-Yard IM
1. Carter Freudenstein, Pace Academy, 1:52.17; 2. Charlie Stout, George Walton, 1:54.48; 3. Raphael Grand’Pierre, Walker, 1:58.34
50-Yard Freestyle
1. 1. Aaron Seymour, Savannah Arts, 20.26; 2. Dean Wall, Cherokee Bluff, 20.69; 3. Ryan Kruep, Mount Vernon, 20.92
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Carter Freudenstein, Pace Academy, 49.90; 2. Miles Clayton, Westminster, 49.97; 3. Michael Carden, North Cobb Christian, 51.74
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Saavan Shah, Westminster, 45.75; 2. Dean Wall, Cherokee Bluff, 46.45; 3. Trey Carter, GAC, 46.53
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Simon Casey, Oconee County, 4:33.81; 2. Garrett Kennedy, Athens Academy, 4:44.26; 3. Emre Sungur, Tallulah Falls, 4:46.02
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 1:23.91; 2. GAC, 1:28.57; 3. Pace Academy, 1:29.56
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Aaron Seymour, Savannah Arts, 48.44; 2. Michael Carden, North Cobb Christian, 51.56; 3. Nik Vijayvergiya, Westminster, 52.77
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Saavan Shah, Westminster, 54.80; 2. Charlie Stout, George Walton, 56.45; 3. Colin Gibnety, Westminster, 57.27
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 3:14.39; 2. Pace Academy, 3:15.41; 3. GAC; 3:18.45
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS RESULTS
Class 7A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Lambert, 1:45.14; 2. Mill Creek, 1:46.63.; 3. Brookwood, 1:47.54
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 1:49.53; 2. Ella Jones, Lambert, 1:50.13; 3. Annalia Jansons, Walton, 1:51.07
200-Yard IM
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 1:58. 74; 2. Sophie Brison, Cambridge, 2:00.87; 3. Allison Kasik, Centennial, 2:07.72
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Kara West, Lambert, 23.17; 2. Natalie Gilson, Denmark, 23.48; 3. Allison Damron, Campbell, 23.49
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Catie Choate, Norcross, 54.24; 2. Ella Jones, Lambert, 55.33; 3. Jayla Thompson, Collins Hill, 56.00
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Kara West, Lambert, 50.99, 2. Lily Alderman, Walton, 51.90; 3. Lauren Hinton, Alpharetta, 52.01
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 4:54.59; 2. Sydney Starnes, Walton, 4:57.22; 3. Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, 4:59.73
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Walton, 1:36.96; 2. Campbell, 1:38.71; 3. Mill Creek, 1:41.19
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Catie Choate, Norcross, 53.35; 2. Lily Alderman, Walton, 57.14; 3. Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, 57.28
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Elizabeth Isakson, Walton, 1:01.73; 2. Allison Damron, Campbell, 1:03.52; 3. Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett, 1:04.15
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Walton, 3:28.78, 2. North Gwinnett, 3:29.53; 3. Lambert, 3:31.95
Class 6A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Lassiter, 1:44.99; 2. Cambridge, 1:45.88; 3. Sequoyah, 1:47.67
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Francie Carson, Lassiter, 1:49.55; 2. Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 1:49.79; 3. Allison Brown, Lassiter, 1:52.55
200-Yard IM
1. Elizabeth Isakson, Walton, 2:03.41; 2. Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett, 2:06.56; 3. Sydney Starnes, Walton, 2:06.64
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Delaney Harrison, Sequoyah, 23.38; 2. Sophia Hook, Lakeside-DeKalb, 24.06; 3. Kaylin Lila, Allatoona, 24.11
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 53.78; 2. Claire Kerber, Cambridge, 56.98; 3. Brooke Murphy, Johns Creek, 57.62
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Delaney Harrison, Sequoyah, 50.67; 2. Francie Carson, Lassiter, 51.46; 3. Kaylin, Lila, Allatoona, 52.28
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 4:57.32; 2. Allison Brown, 4:57.99; 3. Bridget O’Shaunessy, Lassiter, 5:01.11
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter, 1:35.91; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:38.38; 3. Centennial, 1:40.42
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Sophie Brinson, Cambridge, 54.27; 2. Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 56.91; 3. Lindsay Stevens, Dacula, 58.07
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Allison Kasik, Centennial, 1:04.82; 2. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 1:05.15; 3. Phoebe Mansker, Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:05.57
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter, 3:27.06; 2. Cambridge, 3:32.76; 3. Sequoyah, 3:35.95
Class 4A-5A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Chamblee, 1:45.30; 2. St. Pius X, 1:51:09; 3. Columbus, 1:51.23
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Kyla Maloney, Chamblee, 1:52.08; 2. Amelia Cooper, Blessed Trinity, 1:56.12; 3. Ansley Halback, North Oconee, 1:56.66
200-Yard IM
1. Abby Zboran, Loganville, 2:05.07; 2. Evelyn Entrekin, Chamblee, 2:05.33; 3. Sydney Smith, North Springs, 2:08.67
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Katie Masters, Marist, 24.26; 2. Zoe Tibbs, Calhoun, 24.48; 3. Michaela Miller, Columbus, 24.61
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Abby Zboran, Loganville, 55.32; 2. Lila Lillie, McIntosh, 56.37; 3. Greta Tell, Decatur, 57.99
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Jory Richardson, Midtown, 51.67; 2. Anna Verlander, Druid Hills, 52.06; 3. Sydney Smith, North Springs, 52.22
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Amelia Cooper, Blessed Trinity, 5:10.96; 2. Anna Blankenship, Chamblee, 5:12.01; 3. Ansley Halbach, North Oconee, 5:12.30
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Marist, 1:38.91; 2. St. Pius X, 1:39.47; 3. Chamblee, 1:40.88
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Kyla Maloney, Chamblee, 54.46; 2. Lila Lillie, McIntosh, 55.50; 3. Anna Verlander, Druid Hills, 56.78
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Evelyn Entrekin, Chamblee, 1:03.55; 2. Anna Blankenship, Chamblee, 1:04.63; 3. Allie Donknar, Marist, 1:06.17
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Chamblee, 3:34.48; 2. Marist, 3:38.04; 3. St. Pius X, 3:39.11
Class 1A-3A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Westminster, 1:46.03; 2. GAC, 1:47.39; 3. St. Vincent’s Academy, 1:52.44
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Norton, Mount Paran, 1:49.58; 2. Sara Ketron, Westminster, 1:53.37; 3. Holly Mattson, Brookstone, 1:54.26
200-Yard IM
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 1:56.72; 2. Gigi Johnson, Westminster, 1:58.15; 3. Alex Wayner, Savannah Arts, 2:05.41
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Annie Jardina, Westmisnter, 23.55; 2. Abigail Heizer, GAC, 23.92; 3. Gai Pergolini, St. Francis, 24.14
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Gigi Johnson, Westminster, 52.59; 2. Olivia Della Torre, Oconee County, 54.02; 3. Payton Woodring, Gilmer, 57.04
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Annie Jardina, Westminster, 52.01; 2. Emma Livezey, Mount Pisgah, 52.46; 3. Abigail Heizer, GAC, 52.47.
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Norton, Mount Paran, 5:01.54; 2. Montgomery Dampier, Tallulah Falls, 5:06.54; 3. Sara Ketron, Westminster, 5:07.75
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 1:32.56; 2. GAC, 1:39.08; 3. Whitefield Academy, 1:41.33
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Gia Pergolini, St. Francis, 55.21; 2. Payton Woodring, Gilmer, 56.25; 3. Sadie Clayton, Westminster, 57.36
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 1:00.81; 2. Olivia Dellatorre, Oconee County, 1:02.82; 3. Alex Wayner, Savannah Arts, 1:02.87
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 3:24.20; 2. Whitefield Academy, 3:45.56; 3. Lovett, 3:46.67
Full Diving Results Below
7A Boys Diving Results
1. Bo Bridges, Colquitt County, 725.10; 2. Trip Gregory, Colquitt County, 633.70; 3. Tuck Gregory, Colquitt County, 605.15
7A Girls Diving Results
1. Ruth Anne McCranie, Colquitt County, 580.45; 2. Michelle Cummo, West Forsyth, 542.65; 3. Shannon Icard, Colquitt County, 521.50
6A Boys Diving Results
1. Carter Lofton, Lassiter, 654.90; 2. Nathan Sehorn, River Ridge, 431.30.
6A Girls Diving Results
1. Hannah Stumpf, Allatoona, 641.65; 2. Kyler Dixon, Kennesaw Mountain, 541.40; 3. Brooklyn Petit, Cambridge, 530.85
4A-5A Boys Diving Results
1. Aiden Sadler, North Oconee, 687.20; 2. RJ Snyder, Woodward Academy, 637.10; 3. Raines Grassi,
Marist, 528.60
4A-5A Girls Diving Results
1. Julia Herring, St. Pius X, 664.10; 2. Lauren Henderson, Marist, 547.85; 3. Rin Drudge, North Oconee, 540.95
1A-3A Boys Diving Results
1. Eli Lubell, Weber, 675.15; 2. Alex Fogle, Westminster, 454.15; 3. Aidan Crutchfield, Social Circle, 368.45
1A-3A Girls Diving Results
1. Caroline Stamps, Oconee County, 534.35; 2. Caroline Blankenbecker, Westminster, 509.55; 3. Kinsley Baker, Mount Vernon, 502.8
About the Author