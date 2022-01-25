Westlake hires Zackery as football coach

“Westlake wins games,’' Zackery said. “They haven’t made it to the 15th game [the state finals] yet, and that’s something we want to strive for. But most importantly we want to be able to compete day in and day out with whoever we’ve playing.”

Zackery said his college experience have made him a better coach.

“I definitely it has given me some insight on how recruiting operates from a college coaching standpoint and what they’re looking for,” Zackery said. “The other thing is that it’s ball all day in college football. So it’s made me a better X’s and O’s coach. I also learned a lot from Coach Bohannon on how he did things as a head coach, especially from a culture standpoint.”

Zackery, a Newnan native, also worked a season in 2016 as the recruiting operations director at Georgia Southern, where he played.