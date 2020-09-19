Westlake 27, Creekside 7

“We had guys who should have played tonight and should be playing, maybe even starting for us,” May said. “But for any number of reasons – they’re hurt, they haven’t practiced well, they haven’t been giving the effort we need – they didn’t play. We need guys to step up. We have to coach them up, but they have to meet us halfway in order to make us a good team.”

Both teams looked like they hadn’t had much practice time as the first quarter ended scoreless. But the Lions woke up in the second period and built a 20-0 lead by halftime after a 20-yard touchdown pass from RJ Johnson to Corey Dixon, and touchdown runs of 9 and 23-yards by Zina Mulbah.

“I think we were all just so excited to be finally playing a game,” May said. "I mean, with everything that’s going on, you’re not sure if you’re going to play and then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh crap, we’re actually playing in a game.’

“So we started off slow, but had a really good second quarter,” May said.

At the start of the third quarter, it looked as if the 2019 Westlake squad was back. First, the Seminoles drove 67 yards in just 8 plays, and capped it with a 15-yard touchdown run to narrow the gap to 20-7. Then the Lions' next three possessions netted just 40 yards, and featured three dropped passes, and a fumble.

But the defense stepped up, with strong play from DBs Demarko Williams and Avieon Terrell, LBs Sed McConnell and Justin Nelson, and DT Horace Lockett, and thwarted every other Creekside drive after that.

The Lions put the game away for good when they ate up two-thirds of the fourth quarter with a 13-play, 85-yard drive. Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Dacari Collins capped the march and Grant Roundtree’s extra point kick were the final points of the night.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” May said. “We could be a good football team. Right now, we’re not, but I think we can be pretty good.”