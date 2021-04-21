ajc logo
West Laurens, Hart County still undefeated in GHSA slow-pitch state championships

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

The results from the opening day of the GHSA slow-pitch softball championships set up a stacked championship Thursday and in the winner’s bracket, West Laurens and Hart County are still undefeated.

Hart County beat North Oconee 17-3 and Haralson County 6-3 to earn its berth in the winner’s bracket semifinals. West Laurens began its day with a 14-10 victory over Cherokee and then earned its semifinal berth after beating Kennesaw Mountain 5-4. Hart County and West Laurens will play on Field 3 at 11:30 Wednesday.

In the loser’s bracket, Cherokee advanced Franklin County and will face Haralson County at Wednesday 10 a.m. on Field 3. Jefferson had little trouble beating North Oconee 15-3 and will face Kennesaw Mountain at 10 a.m. on Field 1.

Follow the link to the bracket.

