West Laurens, Hart County still undefeated in GHSA slow-pitch state championships

Hart County beat North Oconee 17-3 and Haralson County 6-3 to earn its berth in the winner’s bracket semifinals. West Laurens began its day with a 14-10 victory over Cherokee and then earned its semifinal berth after beating Kennesaw Mountain 5-4. Hart County and West Laurens will play on Field 3 at 11:30 Wednesday.

In the loser’s bracket, Cherokee advanced Franklin County and will face Haralson County at Wednesday 10 a.m. on Field 3. Jefferson had little trouble beating North Oconee 15-3 and will face Kennesaw Mountain at 10 a.m. on Field 1.