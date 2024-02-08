Wesleyan sweeps boys, girls titles at GHSA Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2024 GHSA Swimming State Championships began Tuesday night at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center with the best swimmers in the state competing head-to-head. Classes 1A to 5A hit the pools Tuesday night to begin this year’s state championships.
In Class 4-5A for the boys, Chattahoochee became back-to-back swimming state champions for the first time in the school’s history. The Cougars won both team events including the 200-medley relay as well as the 400-freestyle relay. Sahaj Patadia’s 49.22 second 100-yard backstroke won him first place in the event at this year’s state championships, followed by Chamblee’s Ian Combs (50.87) and Dalton’s Franco Valdez (51.70).
The Westminster girls swim club were all over this year’s state championships in Class 4-5A, as the Wildcats won first place, winning their sixth title in seven years. The Wildcats took home first place in multiple different events such as the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 yard free relay. Individually, Westminster’s Katie Christopherson was dominant once again in the state championships as she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard IM. This is the Virginia-commits second straight year of winning the 100-yard breastroke event.
The Wesleyan Wolves swept the Class 1-3A competition on both the boys and girls side of the competition.
The Wesleyan boys took home first place in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay. Individually, Wesleyan junior, Max Perry, was a huge help to the Wolves tonight as he placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (21.03) event and earned second in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 46.83 seconds. Perry placed second in the event last season by less than a second but was able to avenge that loss this year.
For the girls, as the boys did, the Wesleyan girls swim team placed first in both the 200 and 400-yard free relay. Junior, Hattie Wasmuth was instrumental in helping the Wolves secure first place for the girls and she won the 200-yard IM and placed second in the 100-yard backstroke. Wasmuth was named Swimmer of the Year last season in Class 1A-3A. Sophomore, Katie Ward, of Pike County, followed up her state championship in the 100-yard backstroke last season by winning it for the second straight season.
Team Results
Class 4-5A Boys: 1. Chattahoochee, 350; Chamblee, 331; 3. Northview 265
Class 4-5A Girls: 1. Westminster, 356; 2. Northview, 318.50; 3. Cambridge, 261
Class 1-3A Boys: 1. Wesleyan, 308; 2. Whitefield, 263; 3. Paideia, 200
Class 1-3A Girls: 1. Wesleyan, 333.50; 2. St. Vincent’s, 256; 3. Mount Vernon, 228
Individual Boy Results
Class 4-5A Boys:
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Chattahoochee, 1:33:92; 2. Chamblee 1:34:44; 3. Greater Atlanta Christian 1:36:81
200 Yard Free
1. William Gavin, Northview; 1:38:16, 2. Connor Christopherson, Westminster, 1:39:29; 3. Logan Calhoun, Chattahoochee, 1: 41: 71
200 Yard IM
1. Ian Combs, Chamblee, 1:51:05, 2. Daniel Gonzalez, Chattahoochee, 1:51:70, 3. Ashton Tan, Northview, 1:52:37
50 Yard Free
1. Isaiah Lewis, Decatur, 21.21; 2. Kyle Davis, Jefferson, 21.59; 3. Lane Canova, Pace, 21.61
100 Yard Fly
1. Tyson Huynh, Flowery Branch, 48.85; 2. Kyle Davis, Jefferson, 50.13, 3. Daniel Gonzalez, Chattahoochee, 50.32
100 Yard Free
1. William Gavin, Northview, 44.65; 2. Connor Christopherson, Westminster, 45.83; 3. Jack 50.8McLellan, Chamblee, 46.77
500 Yard Free
1. Christopher Koch, Cedar Shoals, 4:33:27; 2. Logan Calhoun, Chattahoochee, 4:34:82; 3. Braedon Roach, Starr’s Mill, 4:37:81
200 Yard Free Relay
1. Northview, 1:26:14; 2. Chamblee, 1:26:51, 3. Jefferson, 1:28:69
100 Yard Back
1. Sahaj Patadia, Chattahoochee, 49.22; 2. Ian Combs, Chamblee, 50.87; 3. Franco Valdez, Dalton, 51.70
100 Yard Breast
1. Jack Lynch, Starr’s Mill, 57.57; 2. Graham Osborne, Centennial, 57.66; 3. Luke Stanley, Greater Atlanta Christian, 58.22
400 Yard Free Relay
1. Chattahoochee, 3:07:35, 2. Northview, 3:11:16, 3. Westminster, 3:13:13
Class 1-3A Boys:
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Whitefield, 1:40:36, 2. Columbus, 1:43:38, 3. Tallulah, 1:45:55
200 Yard Free
1. Jackson Brooks, Whitefield, 1:43:52; 2. Kye Marrero, Whitefield, 1:44:86; 3. Jac Cummings, Columbus, 1:45:27
200 Yard IM
1. Asher Maurice, St. Maurice, 1:56:04; 2. Wade Tolbert, Paideia, 1:56:93; 3. Luke Phillips, Athens, 1:59:19
50 Yard Free
1. Max Perry, Wesleyan, 21.03; 2. Noah Mallory, Providence Christian, 21.62, 3. Oren Harden, Ace Charter, 21.68
100 Yard Fly
1. Matthew Gasper, Hebron, 51.41; 2. Aiden Gilmore, Mt. Paran, 51.88; 3. Stanton Zwygart, Whitefield, 52.30
100 Yard Free
1. Liam McCarthy, Paideia, 46.06; 2. Max Perry, Wesleyan, 46.83; 3. Jac Cummings, Columbus, 47.92
500 Yard Free
1. Jackson Brooks, Whitefield, 4:44:22; 2. Jonathan Stephens, Mt. Paran Christian, 4:44:92; 3. Luke Phillips, Athens Academy, 4:49:52
200 Yard Free Relay
1. Wesleyan, 1:28:13; 2. Paideia, 1:28:41; 3. Mt. Paran Christian, 1:30:91
100 Yard Back
1. James Pattillo, Davidson Fine Arts, 51.63; 2. Jason Danforth, Galloway, 52.77; 3. Grant Pool, North Cobb Christian, 53.32
100 Yard Breast
1. Liam McCarthy, Paideia, 59.50; 2. Aiden Gilmore, Mary Persons, 1:00:75; 3. Asher Maurice, St. Francis, 1:00:75
400 Yard Free Relay
1. Wesleyan, 3:44:44; 2. Mt. Pisgah Christian, 3:45:06; 3. Mary Persons, 3:49:41
Individual Girl Results
Class 4-5A Girls
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Westminster, 1:44:41; 2. Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:45:68; 3. Chattahoochee, 1:49:38
200 Yard Free
1. Greta Myers, Westminster, 1:51:54, 2. Kate Kerber, Cambridge, 1:52:50, 3. Jennifer Griner, Cambridge, 1:52:63
200 Yard IM
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 1:55:46; 2. Olivia Stewart, Statesboro, 2:02:17, 3. Andie Bautista, Chattahoochee, 2:07:80
50 Yard Free
1. Sarah Paisley Owen, Midtown, 22.25, 2. Abigail Heizer, Greater Atlanta Christian, 22.97, 3. Olivia Widdowson, Northgate, 24.15
100 Yard Fly
1. Greta Meyers, Westminster, 55.49; 2. Mia Bolton, Harris, 55.98; 3. Kate Kerber, Cambridge, 56.06
100 Yard Free
1. Sarah Paisley Owen, Midtown, 48.94; 2. Abigail Heizer, Greater American Christian, 50.60; 3. Alexis Dalton, Lovett, 52.77
500 Yard Free
1. Jennifer Griner, Cambridge, 5:02:55, 2. Madeline House, Greater American Christian, 5:08:91; 3. Tessa Steger, North Oconee, 5:08:51
200 Yard Free Relay
1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:36:96, 2. Northview, 1:37:87, 3. Midtown, 1:38:50
100 Yard Back
1. Lila Lillie, McIntosh, 53.39; 2. Lilly Smith, Chamblee, 56.92; 3. Sophia Lickman, Centennial, 57.97
100 Yard Breast
Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 59.91; 2. Olivia Stewart, Statesboro, 1:00:24; 3. Alexis Dalton, Lovett, 1:04:52
400 Yard Free Relay
1. Westminster, 3:30:12, 2. Northview, 3:34:39, 3. Chattahoochee, 3:38.98
Class 1-3A Girls
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. St. Vincent’s , 1:51:99; 2. Whitefield, 1:52:87; 3. Mount Vernon, 1:55:93
200 Yard Free
1. Madison Dampier, Tallulah, 1:52:52; 2. Morgan Farmer, Whitefield, 1:54:54; 3. Campbell Grace Cummings, Mt. Pisgah Christian, 1: 54:70
200 Yard IM
1. Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, 2:06:45; 2. Riess Estep, Whitefield, 2:11:05, 3. Riley Harding, 2:16:08
50 Yard Free
1. Maela Mckallip, Mary Persons, 23.29, 2. Camryn Baraniak, St. Vincent’s, 24.98, 3. Daniela Elias-De Silva, Paideia, 25.45
100 Yard Fly
1. Madison Dampier, Tallulah, 54.99; 2. Katie Ward, Pike, 57.32; 3. Camryn Baraniak, St. Vincent’s, 1:01:11
100 Yard Free
1. Maela Mckallip, Mary Persons, 50.88; 2. Campbell Grace Cummins, Mt. Pisgah Christian, 53.06; 3. Sydney Hutchins, Mt. Pisgah Christian, 53.89
500 Yard Free
1. Campbell Atkinson, Mary Persons, 5:27:58; 2. Vivian Hosier, Wesleyan, 5:28:10, 3. Samantha McCullough, Oconee County, 5:38:58
200 Yard Free Relay
1. Wesleyan, 1:41:70, 2. St. Vincent’s, 1:41:88, 3. Mt. Pisgah Christian, 1:42:71
100 Yard Back
1. Katie Ward, Pike, 56.62; 2. Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, 57.14; 3. Morgan Farmer, Whitefield, 57.45
100 Yard Breast
1. Reiss Estep, Whitefield, 1:05:02; 2. Ella Nelson, St. Vincent’s, 1:10:01; 3. Makenna Ponder, Thomasville, 1:10:70
400 Yard Free Relay
1. Wesleyan, 3:17:15, 2. Whitefield, 3:17:66, 3. Paideia, 3:19:84