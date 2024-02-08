Wesleyan sweeps boys, girls titles at GHSA Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2024 GHSA Swimming State Championships began Tuesday night at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center with the best swimmers in the state competing head-to-head. Classes 1A to 5A hit the pools Tuesday night to begin this year’s state championships.

In Class 4-5A for the boys, Chattahoochee became back-to-back swimming state champions for the first time in the school’s history. The Cougars won both team events including the 200-medley relay as well as the 400-freestyle relay. Sahaj Patadia’s 49.22 second 100-yard backstroke won him first place in the event at this year’s state championships, followed by Chamblee’s Ian Combs (50.87) and Dalton’s Franco Valdez (51.70).

The Westminster girls swim club were all over this year’s state championships in Class 4-5A, as the Wildcats won first place, winning their sixth title in seven years. The Wildcats took home first place in multiple different events such as the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 yard free relay. Individually, Westminster’s Katie Christopherson was dominant once again in the state championships as she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard IM. This is the Virginia-commits second straight year of winning the 100-yard breastroke event.