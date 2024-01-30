Wesleyan girls drop close game against Class 7A No. 3 Buford

Wesleyan’s girls team lost 70-65 Saturday against Class 7A No. 3 Buford, but the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Wolves enter the final weeks of the regular season riding momentum from a close game against one of the best teams in the state’s highest class.

The Wolves (16-3, 8-0) will travel to West Hall (1-17, 0-9) Tuesday for a Region 7 game before visiting Gilmer on Feb. 2 and No. 5 Pickens (19-2, 6-2) on Feb. 6

In another big girls game, Pickens’ fifth-ranked Dragons (19-2, 6-2) lost 53-46 at No. 6 Dawson County on Friday in the second matchup of the regular season. Pickens defeated Dawson County 68-41 on Dec 12.