High School Sports Blog

Wesleyan girls drop close game against Class 7A No. 3 Buford

ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

Wesleyan’s girls team lost 70-65 Saturday against Class 7A No. 3 Buford, but the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Wolves enter the final weeks of the regular season riding momentum from a close game against one of the best teams in the state’s highest class.

The Wolves (16-3, 8-0) will travel to West Hall (1-17, 0-9) Tuesday for a Region 7 game before visiting Gilmer on Feb. 2 and No. 5 Pickens (19-2, 6-2) on Feb. 6

In another big girls game, Pickens’ fifth-ranked Dragons (19-2, 6-2) lost 53-46 at No. 6 Dawson County on Friday in the second matchup of the regular season. Pickens defeated Dawson County 68-41 on Dec 12.

On the boys side, top-ranked Sandy Creek earned a 65-49 Region 5 victory against No. 3 Cedar Grove, then defeated Osborne 73-52. Against Cedar Grove, the Patriots led 20-7 after the first quarter and 35-23 at the half. Sandy Creek extended the lead 52-34 through the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

The victory against Cedar Grove moved the Patriots to 2-0 in the Region 5 standings while sending the Saints to 2-1. Carver-Atlanta (3-11, 0-1) and No. 8 Douglass (11-9, 0-2) are trailing in the standings.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (18-2)

2. Monroe (17-3)

3. Cedar Grove (15-6)

4. Hebron Christian (18-2)

5. Dougherty (15-6)

6. Carver-Columbus (17-2)

7. Cross Creek (14-8)

8. Douglass (11-9)

9. Monroe Area (16-5)

10. Richmond Academy (15-5)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian (19-2)

2. Wesleyan (16-3)

3. Carver-Columbus (14-6)

4. Cross Creek (17-4)

5. Pickens (19-2)

6. Dawson County (13-8)

7. White County (16-5)

8. Mary Persons (18-4)

9. Monroe (14-7)

10. Hart County (15-6)

