Week 9 wrap: Buford, Sandy Creek, Cambridge, Walton among big winners

Cambridge, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, beat No. 5 Kell 48-24 in Region 6. Cambridge (6-2, 4-0) is alone in first place and well-positioned for its first region title since starting the program in 2012.

In Class A Division I, No. 3 Rabun County defeated No. 6 Elbert County 41-21 in a game between unbeaten Region 8 teams. Rabun (8-0, 1-0) has won 48 straight region games and eight straight region titles.

Lincoln County took a big step toward its first region title in 10 years with a 28-24 victory over No. 8 Aquinas in Region 8-A Division II. Lincoln County (5-2, 2-0) had beaten No. 5 Washington-Wilkes last week and stands tied with unranked Greene County for the region lead. The region title drought is the longest in for a school that’s won 33 region titles since 1970.

Walton and Jones County, teams recently ousted from the top-10, argued they should be let back in.

Walton beat 10th-ranked and previously unbeaten Kennesaw Mountain 42-14 in a Region 5-7A game between Cobb County teams. Walton’s losses had been to top-10 teams North Cobb and Mill Creek. Walton is 5-2, 1-1 while Kennesaw Mountain fell to 6-1, 1-1.

Jones County defeated No. 3 Dutchtown 24-7 in a Region 2-5A game. Jones County (4-3, 2-1) began the season No. 5 but dropped out after losing last week to unranked Ola. Now those three teams, plus defending 5A champion Warner Robins, have one loss apiece in region play.

In a Class A game, No. 4 Brooks County of Division I beat No. 1 Early County of Division II 34-7. It was not considered an upset as Brooks, the bigger school, won Class A Public last season.