Week 9 review: Northgate’s Garrett keeps piling up the yards

Garrett rushed 38 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s crucial 31-28 win over Northside Columbus. It was his second consecutive game with 200 rushing yards. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior has 1,285 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns through the first seven games. He ran for 868 yards as a junior.

Northside led 28-14 in the second half, but Northgate rallied behind a pair of Garrett touchdowns and field goal to grab a 31-28 lead. Northside blocked a punt with seven minutes remaining, but was turned away when Northgate intercepted a pass with two minutes left to play.

The Northgate defense limited Northside to just 199 total yards and intercepted a pair of passes.

Northgate (7-1, 2-0 Region 3) will play at Harris County to ikely determine the region championship on Friday. Harris County (6-1, 1-0) did not play on Friday.

Mays closes in on playoff spot

Mays took a big step toward nailing down the No. 2 spot in Region 5 with Friday’s 27-14 win over Villa Rica. The Raiders (3-4) improved to 2-1 in league play. Coach Tony Slaton’s team suffered its only loss to region-leading Creekside 21-20 last month and has now beaten Chapel Hill and Villa Rica, the other two top teams in the league. Junior Clayton Coppock had seven catches for 143 yards in the win and Jaqorian Wiggles caught three passes, including one for a touchdown. Mays has league games remaining against Tri-Cities, Banneker and Lithia Springs.

Jefferson, Brown overpower The Branch

Sammy Brown ran for 228 yards and the No. 3-ranked Jefferson Dragons beat Flowery Branch 41-13 – after spotting the Falcons seven points. Brown carried 23 times and scored a touchdown and quarterback Gavin Markey completed 6 of 11 passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns for Jefferson (7-0, 3-0 Region 8). Flowery Branch (4-4, 2-2) was led by quarterback Josh Oliver, who threw for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Cartersville survives another close call

The No. 4-ranked Purple Hurricanes turned back another challenger for the second straight week, this time beating Hiram 35-34 on a missed extra point. Last week Cartersville beat Cass 21-14 in overtime after the Colonels missed a short field goal at the end of regulation. Khristian Lando ran for 194 yards and scored three touchdowns in the victory and Nate Russell threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Hernandez powers Dalton to crucial win

The Catamounts improved to 6-2 with a critical 35-13 victory over Cass. Dalton leaned on running back Adriel Hernandez, who ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns on the rainy night at Bill Chappel Stadium. Dalton quarterback Ethan Long threw for a touchdown and the defense came away with a pair of interceptions.

Kell wins, sets up Region 6 showdown

The No. 10 Longhorns won their sixth straight and beat Cambridge 47-21, gaining a measure of revenge from last year’s defeat. Kell (6-1, 3-0) will host No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday in a game that could determine the Region 6 championship.

Kell’s Bryce Clavon threw for 220 yards and ran for 35 yards and one touchdown in the win. Sophomore Tyriq Green rushed 14 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Tyshawn Natt led the defense with eight tackles, three of them for loss.

Ware County QB throws four TD passes

Luke Hooks completed 9 of 13 passes for 168 yards and four touchdown passes, two of them to Cole Cox, to help No. 5 Ware County to a 52-20 win over Bradwell Institute. The Gators also got a couple kickoff returns for touchdowns, a 95-yarder from Dae’jean Dennis and a 90-yarder from Jamario Rice. Bradwell’s Christopher Garrett threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Berry, McCrary lead Creekside to victory

Vinson Berry completed 12 of 15 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns in No. 2 Creekside’s 66-6 win over Maynard Jackson. Roderick McCrary ran 12 times for 134 yards and one touchdown, as the Seminoles ran for 239 yards, and Shane Kelley caught four passes.