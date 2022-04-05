BreakingNews
Week 9 Lacrosse Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
12 minutes ago

In boys Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Lambert improved to 14-0 and carries a 179-55 scoring advantage. The Longhorns also currently sit at No. 2 in the MaxPreps National Poll. Roswell took over No. 2 from its previous spot at No. 3 following North Paulding’s 10-9 loss to Pope. Walton moved up to No. 3 and Pope improved a spot to No. 4 ahead of North Paulding at No. 5. Buford improved from No. 9 to No. 6 and Creekview dropped to No. 7 following a 6-5 loss to South Forsyth. Centennial was bumped down to No. 8, Harrison moved up to No. 9 and Johns Creek dropped from No. 8 to No. 10.

Undefeated Lovett leads the boys Class A-5A poll at No. 1 with No. 2 Wesleyan also sharing a perfect 12-0 record. Blessed Trinity remains No. 3 and Westminster replaced King’s Ridge at No. 4. No. 8 Woodward Academy scored a 6-5 overtime win over No. 10 Starr’s Mill last Wednesday and Marist remains No. 9.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton is 12-2 with no in-state losses and Walton holds down the No. 2 spot with Creekview, Hillgrove and Lassiter rounding out the top 5. Mil Creek moved up a spot to No. 6, Chattahoochee moved up to No. 7 and Alpharetta dropped from No. 6 to No. 8. Roswell also replaced North Paulding for the No. 9 spot and the Wolfpack now sit at No. 10.

In Class A-5A girls, Northview improved to two spots to No. 2 after its recent victories over previous No. 2 Wesleyan and previous No. 3 Westminster. Lakeside-Evans makes its debut at No. 7 following a 12-1 start, nine-game win-streak and a perfect in-state record. Mt. Paran comes in at No. 8, Holy Innocents’ replaced Pace Academy at No. 9 and Decatur fell from No. 8 to No. 10.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Walton

4. Pope

5. North Paulding

6. Buford

7. Creekview

8. Centennial

9. Harrison

10. Johns Creek

Class A-5A

1. Lovett

2. Wesleyan

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Westminster

5. King’s Ridge

6. North Oconee

7. Fellowship Christian

8. Woodward Academy

9. Marist

10. Starr’s Mill

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Walton

3. Creekview

4. Hillgrove

5. Lassiter

6. Mill Creek

7. Chattahoochee

8. Alpharetta

9. Roswell

10. North Paulding

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Northview

3. Wesleyan

4. Westminster

5. McIntosh

6. St. Pius

7. Lakeside-Evans

8. Mt. Paran

9. Holy Innocents’

10. Decatur

