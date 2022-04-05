Week 9 Lacrosse Rankings

Undefeated Lovett leads the boys Class A-5A poll at No. 1 with No. 2 Wesleyan also sharing a perfect 12-0 record. Blessed Trinity remains No. 3 and Westminster replaced King’s Ridge at No. 4. No. 8 Woodward Academy scored a 6-5 overtime win over No. 10 Starr’s Mill last Wednesday and Marist remains No. 9.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton is 12-2 with no in-state losses and Walton holds down the No. 2 spot with Creekview, Hillgrove and Lassiter rounding out the top 5. Mil Creek moved up a spot to No. 6, Chattahoochee moved up to No. 7 and Alpharetta dropped from No. 6 to No. 8. Roswell also replaced North Paulding for the No. 9 spot and the Wolfpack now sit at No. 10.