Week 9 lacrosse rankings

In Boys Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Lambert picked up its 15th-straight win and Walton jumped up from No. 7 to No. 6 after scoring a 17-11 win over Lassiter on Friday. Also, South Forsyth replaced Milton in the poll and makes its debut at No. 10. Class A-5A saw King’s Ridge leap from No. 7 to No. 4 and Starr’s Mill slid from No. 4 to No. 8. Also, Holy Innocents’ replaced Benedictine and debuts at No. 10.