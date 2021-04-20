Week 9 lacrosse rankings

In Boys Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Lambert picked up its 15th-straight win and Walton jumped up from No. 7 to No. 6 after scoring a 17-11 win over Lassiter on Friday. Also, South Forsyth replaced Milton in the poll and makes its debut at No. 10. Class A-5A saw King’s Ridge leap from No. 7 to No. 4 and Starr’s Mill slid from No. 4 to No. 8. Also, Holy Innocents’ replaced Benedictine and debuts at No. 10.
On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton beat No. 4 Roswell 20-7 on Friday and moved up to No. 4 in the national poll. Also, Alpharetta replaced Kell in the poll and debuts at No. 10. In Class A-5A, Fellowship Christian improved from No. 5 to No. 3 and East Paulding rounds out the poll at No. 10 after scoring its 13th-straight win.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Johns Creek
5. Pope
6. Walton
7. Lassiter
8. Harrison
9. Hillgrove
10. South Forsyth
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. King’s Ridge
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. Woodward Academy
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Wesleyan
10. Holy Innocents’
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Roswell
5. Chattahoochee
6. Creekview
7. Johns Creek
8. Mill Creek
9. Lassiter
10. Alpharetta
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Westminster
5. Lovett
6. Wesleyan
7. McIntosh
8. Whitewater
9. Walker
10. East Paulding
