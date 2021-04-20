ajc logo
Week 9 lacrosse rankings

By Score Atlanta

In Boys Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Lambert picked up its 15th-straight win and Walton jumped up from No. 7 to No. 6 after scoring a 17-11 win over Lassiter on Friday. Also, South Forsyth replaced Milton in the poll and makes its debut at No. 10. Class A-5A saw King’s Ridge leap from No. 7 to No. 4 and Starr’s Mill slid from No. 4 to No. 8. Also, Holy Innocents’ replaced Benedictine and debuts at No. 10.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton beat No. 4 Roswell 20-7 on Friday and moved up to No. 4 in the national poll. Also, Alpharetta replaced Kell in the poll and debuts at No. 10. In Class A-5A, Fellowship Christian improved from No. 5 to No. 3 and East Paulding rounds out the poll at No. 10 after scoring its 13th-straight win.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Johns Creek

5. Pope

6. Walton

7. Lassiter

8. Harrison

9. Hillgrove

10. South Forsyth

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Pace Academy

4. King’s Ridge

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Woodward Academy

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Wesleyan

10. Holy Innocents’

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Roswell

5. Chattahoochee

6. Creekview

7. Johns Creek

8. Mill Creek

9. Lassiter

10. Alpharetta

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Westminster

5. Lovett

6. Wesleyan

7. McIntosh

8. Whitewater

9. Walker

10. East Paulding

