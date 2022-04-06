BreakingNews
Week 9 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
37 minutes ago

Denmark leads the state’s highest class as the regular season gives way to the playoffs. Brookwood, Walton, Dunwoody and Roswell fill the top 5. In Class 6A, Buford is the team to beat with Cambridge, Lassiter, Johns Creek and Midtown fills the top 5.

Chamblee is at the top of Class 5A, North Oconee leads Class 4A and Westminster leads Class 3A. In Class 2A, Lovett is at the top. Iin Class A Public, Social Circle leads the way and in Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy is the team to beat.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Denmark

2. Brookwood

3. Walton

4. Dunwoody

5. Roswell

6. Harrison

7. Hillgrove

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Mill Creek

10. West Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Cambridge

3. Lassiter

4. Johns Creek

5. Houston County

6. Chattahoochee

7. Pope

8. Glynn Academy

9. River Ridge

10. Richmond Hill

Class 5A

1. Chamblee

2. Blessed Trinity

3. McIntosh

4. St. Pius X

5. Midtown

6. Loganville

7. Jackson County

8. Greenbrier

9. Decatur

10. Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Jefferson

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Columbus

8. Perry

9. Luella

10. Cairo

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. Jackson

5. Lumpkin  County

6. Oconee County

7. White County

8. Pike County

9. Savannah Arts

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Jeff Davis

5. Model

6. Lamar County

7. Fitzgerald

8. Fannin County

9. Bleckley County

10. Callaway

Class Public

1. Social Circle

2. Commerce

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Towns County

5. Armuchee

6. Screven County

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8 Atkinson County

9. McIntosh County Academy

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Pinecrest Academy

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Wesleyan

4. Stratford Academy

5. Athens Academy

6. Fellowship Christian

7. Brookstone

8. First Presbyterian

9. Mt. Vernon

10. Lakeview Academy

