Week 9 Girls Soccer Rankings

Denmark leads the state’s highest class as the regular season gives way to the playoffs. Brookwood, Walton, Dunwoody and Roswell fill the top 5. In Class 6A, Buford is the team to beat with Cambridge, Lassiter, Johns Creek and Midtown fills the top 5.
Chamblee is at the top of Class 5A, North Oconee leads Class 4A and Westminster leads Class 3A. In Class 2A, Lovett is at the top. Iin Class A Public, Social Circle leads the way and in Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy is the team to beat.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Denmark
2. Brookwood
3. Walton
4. Dunwoody
5. Roswell
6. Harrison
7. Hillgrove
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Mill Creek
10. West Forsyth
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Cambridge
3. Lassiter
4. Johns Creek
5. Houston County
6. Chattahoochee
7. Pope
8. Glynn Academy
9. River Ridge
10. Richmond Hill
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Blessed Trinity
3. McIntosh
4. St. Pius X
5. Midtown
6. Loganville
7. Jackson County
8. Greenbrier
9. Decatur
10. Woodward Academy
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Jefferson
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Southeast Whitfield
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Columbus
8. Perry
9. Luella
10. Cairo
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Jackson
5. Lumpkin County
6. Oconee County
7. White County
8. Pike County
9. Savannah Arts
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Jeff Davis
5. Model
6. Lamar County
7. Fitzgerald
8. Fannin County
9. Bleckley County
10. Callaway
Class Public
1. Social Circle
2. Commerce
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Towns County
5. Armuchee
6. Screven County
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8 Atkinson County
9. McIntosh County Academy
10. ACE Charter
Class Private
1. Pinecrest Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Wesleyan
4. Stratford Academy
5. Athens Academy
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Brookstone
8. First Presbyterian
9. Mt. Vernon
10. Lakeview Academy