Week 9 Boys Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
35 minutes ago

Harrison tops the state’s highest class as the regular season gives way to the playoffs. Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook, Campbell and Lambert fill the top 5. In Class 6A, Central Gwinnett is the team to beat with Dalton, Lakeside-DeKalb, River Ridge and Lassiter filling the top 5.

In Class 5A, Woodward Academy is at the top. Columbus leads Class 4A, Pike County tops Class 3A and Lovett leads Class 2A. In Class A Public, ACE Charter leads the way and in Class A Private, Atlanta International leads Class A Public.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Peachtree Ridge

3. Pebblebrook

4. Campbell

5. Lambert

6. Collins Hill

7. Forsyth Central

8. Walton

9. South Forsyth

10. Tift County

Class 6A

1. Central Gwinnett

2. Dalton

3. Lakeside-DeKalb

4. River Ridge

5. Lassiter

6. Riverwood

7. Johns Creek

8. Rome

9. Kennesaw Mountain

10. Glynn Academy

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Johnson-Gainesville

3. McIntosh

4. Clarke Central

5. Veterans

6. Whitewater

7. St. Pius X

8. Union Grove

9. Blessed Trinity

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. LaGrange

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. North Oconee

6. Jefferson

7. Flowery Branch

8. Druid Hills

9. East Hall

10. Pickens County

Class 3A

1. Pike County

2. GAC

3. West Hall

4. Tattnall County

5. Oconee County

6. Westminster

7. North Murray

8. East Jackson

9. Morgan County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Bremen

5. Thomasville

6. Union County

7. Putnam County

8. Coosa

9. Callaway

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Dalton Academy

3. Social Circle

4. Georgia Military

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Atkinson County

7. Drew Charter

8. Dooly County

9. Claxton

10. Commerce

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Paideia

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Athens Academy

5. Walker

6. Providence Christian

7. Savannah Country Day

8. Landmark Christian

9. Pinecrest Academy

10. Wesleyan

