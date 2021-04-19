Week 9 baseball rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Grayson held onto its top-ranked status after taking 2-of-3 games against No. 8 ranked Brookwood. The Rams will take on Class 6A No. 1 Buford on Thursday for the undefeated Wolves’ season finale. Also, East Coweta and Harrison were replaced by Cherokee and Campbell in the Class 7A poll. Class 6A saw Allatoona jump to No. 3, Houston County jump to No. 4 and Winder-Barrow slide from No. 3 to No. 5.
In Class 5A, North Springs earned a spot at No. 10 with an 8-2 win over Ola and Northside-Columbus fell out of the poll. Also, Decatur improved to No. 7 after stamping its 16th-straight win. Down in Class 4A, Cairo was swept by Thomas County Central and got replaced by Bainbridge at No. 10, which currently leads the Region 1 standings with a 13-2 record.
Harlem and Sandy Creek replaced Oconee County and West Hall in Class 3A and Model was replaced by Pepperell in Class 2A. Also, Worth County debuts in the Class 2A poll at No. 9 and replaces Westside-Augusta. In Class A Public Johnson County fell out of the poll after its fourth-straight loss and Washington-Wilkes makes its debut at No. 10. In Class A Private, Athens Christian jumped from No. 10 to No. 8 and King’s Ridge replaces Prince Avenue Christian and debuts at No. 10.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Woodstock
3. Parkview
4. Walton
5. North Paulding
6. Lowndes
7. Mill Creek
8. Brookwood
9. Cherokee
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Carrollton
3. Allatoona
4. Houston County
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Pope
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. South Paulding
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Loganville
3. Greenbrier
4. Cartersville
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Wayne County
7. Decatur
8. Calhoun
9. Harris County
10. North Springs
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Benedictine
3. Troup
4. Perry
5. North Oconee
6. Flowery Branch
7. Jefferson
8. West Laurens
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. Bainbridge
Class 3A
1. Hart County
2. North Hall
3. Ringgold
4. Franklin County
5. Mary Persons
6. Pierce County
7. Sandy Creek
8. Morgan County
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Harlem
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Lovett
3. Bremen
4. Pace Academy
5. Elbert County
6. Bleckley County
7. Callaway
8. Pepperell
9. Worth County
10. Banks County
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Tattnall Square
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Mt. Paran
5. Savannah Christian
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Brookstone
8. Athens Christian
9. Hebron Christian
10. King’s Ridge
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. Schley County
3. Charlton County
4. Metter
5. Wilcox County
6. Irwin County
7. Commerce
8. ACE Charter
9. Claxton
10. Washington-Wilkes
