Week 9 baseball rankings

In Class 5A, North Springs earned a spot at No. 10 with an 8-2 win over Ola and Northside-Columbus fell out of the poll. Also, Decatur improved to No. 7 after stamping its 16th-straight win. Down in Class 4A, Cairo was swept by Thomas County Central and got replaced by Bainbridge at No. 10, which currently leads the Region 1 standings with a 13-2 record.

Harlem and Sandy Creek replaced Oconee County and West Hall in Class 3A and Model was replaced by Pepperell in Class 2A. Also, Worth County debuts in the Class 2A poll at No. 9 and replaces Westside-Augusta. In Class A Public Johnson County fell out of the poll after its fourth-straight loss and Washington-Wilkes makes its debut at No. 10. In Class A Private, Athens Christian jumped from No. 10 to No. 8 and King’s Ridge replaces Prince Avenue Christian and debuts at No. 10.