Week 9 Baseball Rankings

In Class 5A, Cartersville moved up from No. 4 to No. 1 and No. 2 Blessed Trinity dropped down to No. 8. Loganville, Woodward Academy, North Springs and Coffee round out the new top 5 and Calhoun sits at No. 6 after leaping from No. 10 in last week’s poll. In Class 4A, Cedartown jumped Troup for No. 5 and Perry replaced Jefferson and makes its debut at No. 10. Jefferson recently lost two of three to No. 9 Flowery Branch. The Class 3A poll did not experience any shifts and 17-1 Pierce County rebounded from its 2-0 loss to No. 7 Long County last Tuesday with a 9-6 and 15-6 victory to win the series.

In Class 2A, Bremen was swept by No. 3 Callaway and was replaced in the poll by Vidalia—which is currently riding a 7-game win-streak. The Class A Private poll is topped by 15-0 Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue Christian moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in this week’s poll. Additionally, King’s Ridge dropped out of the poll after dropping four-straight games and was replaced at No. 10 by Mt. Pisgah after the Patriots took the series 2-1 last week. In Class A Public, undeafeted Wilcox County (13-0) took over No. 1 and previously to-ranked Irwin County dropped down to No. 3 after dropping two of three games to No. 2 ranked Charlton County. Bryan County fell out of the poll after three-straight losses and Telfair County debuts at No. 10.