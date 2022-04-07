Week 9 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Cherokee moved up to No. 1 with its 17-5 overall record and 8-1 Region 5 record that has the Warriors currently at the top of the standings. Etowah moved down to No. 2 and Parkview climbed from No. 9 to No. 3 after extending its win-streak to 10-straight. Denmark sits at No. 4 after sweeping No. 8 South Forsyth and Walton and Mill Creek replaced Lambert and North Cobb. Undefeated Buford (20-0) remains No. 1 in Class 6A and Houston County replaced Allatoona at No. 2 following the Bucs’ first-loss of the season. Allatoona’s loss was a 5-1 defeat to Pope—which they previously defeated this season and Pope comes in at No. 4 as a result. Evans and Lassiter also replaced Valdosta and Kell in the poll and debut at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
In Class 5A, Cartersville moved up from No. 4 to No. 1 and No. 2 Blessed Trinity dropped down to No. 8. Loganville, Woodward Academy, North Springs and Coffee round out the new top 5 and Calhoun sits at No. 6 after leaping from No. 10 in last week’s poll. In Class 4A, Cedartown jumped Troup for No. 5 and Perry replaced Jefferson and makes its debut at No. 10. Jefferson recently lost two of three to No. 9 Flowery Branch. The Class 3A poll did not experience any shifts and 17-1 Pierce County rebounded from its 2-0 loss to No. 7 Long County last Tuesday with a 9-6 and 15-6 victory to win the series.
In Class 2A, Bremen was swept by No. 3 Callaway and was replaced in the poll by Vidalia—which is currently riding a 7-game win-streak. The Class A Private poll is topped by 15-0 Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue Christian moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in this week’s poll. Additionally, King’s Ridge dropped out of the poll after dropping four-straight games and was replaced at No. 10 by Mt. Pisgah after the Patriots took the series 2-1 last week. In Class A Public, undeafeted Wilcox County (13-0) took over No. 1 and previously to-ranked Irwin County dropped down to No. 3 after dropping two of three games to No. 2 ranked Charlton County. Bryan County fell out of the poll after three-straight losses and Telfair County debuts at No. 10.
Class 7A
1. Cherokee
2. Etowah
3. Parkview
4. Denmark
5. Lowndes
6. Woodstock
7. East Coweta
8. South Forsyth
9. Walton
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Houston County
3. Allatoona
4. Pope
5. South Paulding
6. South Effingham
7. River Ridge
8. Cambridge
9. Evans
10. Lassiter
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Loganville
3. Woodward Academy
4. North Springs
5. Coffee
6. Calhoun
7. Ola
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Ware County
10. Whitewater
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Benendictine
4. LaGrange
5. Cedartown
6. Troup
7. West Laurens
8. Thomas County Central
9. Flowery Branch
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Mary Persons
4. Pike County
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. Franklin County
7. Long County
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Sandy Creek
10. Redan
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Callaway
4. Thomasville
5. Elbert County
6. Model
7. Jeff Davis
8. Cook
9. Bleckley County
10. Vidalia
Class A Private
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Tattnall Square
4. Wesleyan
5. Savannah Christian
6. North Cobb Christian
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Athens Christian
9. First Presbyterian Day
10. Mt. Pisgah
Class A Public
1. Wilcox County
2. Charlton County
3. Irwin County
4. Metter
5. Johnson County
6. Schley County
7. ACE Charter
8. Social Circle
9. Commerce
10. Telfair County
About the Author