Week 8 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 5A, No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian continues to top the poll in large part to the Spartans’ 2-1 win over No. 2 Kell on Sept. 21. McIntosh, Jefferson and Chattahoochee round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 Winder-Barrow and Greenbrier—which moved up a spot to No. 7. Ola was also replaced in the poll by Locust Grove at No. 10.

Class 3A No. 1 ranked Morgan County recently extended its win-streak to 13-straight matches and the Class 3A poll did not see any shifts, similarly to the Class 4A top 10 that is headlined by Pace Academy and Class 2A that is led by a 40-6 Mt. Paran team that has racked up a 21-match win-streak.