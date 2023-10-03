Week 8 Softball Rankings

Buford tops Class 7A and leads East Coweta, North Paulding, North Cobb and North Gwinnett in the top 5. In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and Newnan.

Ola leads Class 5A with Villa Rica, Northside-Columbus, Kell and Coffee topping the class. Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 4A with Central, West Laurens, North Oconee and East Forsyth in the top 5.

Gordon Lee tops Wesleyan, LaFayette, Franklin County and Bremen in the Class 3A top 5. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis, Cook, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Rockmart lead the top 5.

Prince Avenue Christian is ranked atop Class A Division I with Heard County, Bacon County, Mount Vernon and Dade County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is ranked ahead of Schley County, Bowdon, Glascock County and Taylor County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Paulding

4. North Cobb

5. North Gwinnett

6. Lambert

7. Grayson

8. Lowndes

9. Cherokee

10. Brookwood

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Houston County

4. East Paulding

5. Newnan

6. South Effingham

7. Apalachee

8. Etowah

9. Grovetown

10. Effingham County=

Class 5A

1. Ola

2. Villa Rica

3. Northside-Columbus

4. Kell

5. Coffee

6. Jefferson

7. Woodland

8. Eastside

9. Statesboro

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Central

3. West Laurens

4. North Oconee

5. East Forsyth

6. Perry

7. Bainbridge

8. North Hall

9. Sonoraville

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. LaFayette

4. Franklin County

5. Bremen

6. Harlem

7. Morgan County

8. Jackson

9. White County

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Cook

3. Mount Paran

4. ACE Charter

5. Rockmart

6. Appling County

7. Banks County

8. Vidalia

9. Toombs County

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Heard County

3. Bacon County

4. Mount Vernon

5. Dade County

6. Elbert County

7. Social Circle

8. Bleckley County

9. Trion

10. East Laurens

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Schley County

3. Bowdon

4. Glascock County

5. Taylor County

6. Wilcox County

7. Washington-Wilkes

8. Seminole County

9. Emannuel County Institute

10. Baconton Charter