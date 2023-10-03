Week 8 Softball Rankings

Buford tops Class 7A and leads East Coweta, North Paulding, North Cobb and North Gwinnett in the top 5. In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and Newnan.
Ola leads Class 5A with Villa Rica, Northside-Columbus, Kell and Coffee topping the class. Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 4A with Central, West Laurens, North Oconee and East Forsyth in the top 5.
Gordon Lee tops Wesleyan, LaFayette, Franklin County and Bremen in the Class 3A top 5. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis, Cook, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Rockmart lead the top 5.
Prince Avenue Christian is ranked atop Class A Division I with Heard County, Bacon County, Mount Vernon and Dade County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is ranked ahead of Schley County, Bowdon, Glascock County and Taylor County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. North Paulding
4. North Cobb
5. North Gwinnett
6. Lambert
7. Grayson
8. Lowndes
9. Cherokee
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Lassiter
3. Houston County
4. East Paulding
5. Newnan
6. South Effingham
7. Apalachee
8. Etowah
9. Grovetown
10. Effingham County=
Class 5A
1. Ola
2. Villa Rica
3. Northside-Columbus
4. Kell
5. Coffee
6. Jefferson
7. Woodland
8. Eastside
9. Statesboro
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Central
3. West Laurens
4. North Oconee
5. East Forsyth
6. Perry
7. Bainbridge
8. North Hall
9. Sonoraville
10. Cherokee Bluff
Class 3A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. LaFayette
4. Franklin County
5. Bremen
6. Harlem
7. Morgan County
8. Jackson
9. White County
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. Jeff Davis
2. Cook
3. Mount Paran
4. ACE Charter
5. Rockmart
6. Appling County
7. Banks County
8. Vidalia
9. Toombs County
10. North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Heard County
3. Bacon County
4. Mount Vernon
5. Dade County
6. Elbert County
7. Social Circle
8. Bleckley County
9. Trion
10. East Laurens
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Schley County
3. Bowdon
4. Glascock County
5. Taylor County
6. Wilcox County
7. Washington-Wilkes
8. Seminole County
9. Emannuel County Institute
10. Baconton Charter