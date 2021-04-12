Week 8 lacrosse rankings

In Class A-5A, Greater Atlanta Christian jumped Marist for No. 5 after previously defeating the War Eagles 9-6 on March 26. Also, Holy Innocents’ was replaced at No. 10 by Wesleyan—which scored a 9-3 win over the Golden Bears on April 8.

In Class 6A-7A Girls, undefeated and top-ranked Milton (11-0) recently ascended to No. 5 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. West Forsyth, Hillgrove, Roswell and Chattahoochee continue to round out the top 5. Also, Cambridge was replaced by Lassiter in the poll following its five-straight losses.