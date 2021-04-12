ajc logo
Week 8 lacrosse rankings

1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

The Class 6A-7A Boys poll offers a glimpse at the incredible level of competitiveness across the board. There was a ton of movement over this recent spring break schedule with Johns Creek and Lassiter both cracking the top 5 for the first time and Pope making its debut at No. 6 following an 11-10 win over No. 7 Walton.

In Class A-5A, Greater Atlanta Christian jumped Marist for No. 5 after previously defeating the War Eagles 9-6 on March 26. Also, Holy Innocents’ was replaced at No. 10 by Wesleyan—which scored a 9-3 win over the Golden Bears on April 8.

In Class 6A-7A Girls, undefeated and top-ranked Milton (11-0) recently ascended to No. 5 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. West Forsyth, Hillgrove, Roswell and Chattahoochee continue to round out the top 5. Also, Cambridge was replaced by Lassiter in the poll following its five-straight losses.

In Class A-5A, Kell jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 following Lovett’s 12-2 loss to Westminster on April 7. Lovett’s loss set the Lions down to No. 5 behind Westminster—which climbed from No. 5 to No. 4. Also, No. 6 Fellowship Christian recently scored a 23-15 victory over No. 7 Wesleyan.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Johns Creek

5. Lassiter

6. Pope

7. Walton

8. Hillgrove

9. Harrison

10. Milton

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Pace Academy

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. King’s Ridge Christian

8. Woodward Academy

9. Benedictine

10. Wesleyan

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Roswell

5. Chattahoochee

6. Creekview

7. Johns Creek

8. Mill Creek

9. Lassiter

10. Lambert

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Kell

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Westminster

5. Lovett

6. Fellowship Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. McIntosh

9. Whitewater

10. Walker

