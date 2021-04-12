Week 8 lacrosse rankings

The Class 6A-7A Boys poll offers a glimpse at the incredible level of competitiveness across the board. There was a ton of movement over this recent spring break schedule with Johns Creek and Lassiter both cracking the top 5 for the first time and Pope making its debut at No. 6 following an 11-10 win over No. 7 Walton.
In Class A-5A, Greater Atlanta Christian jumped Marist for No. 5 after previously defeating the War Eagles 9-6 on March 26. Also, Holy Innocents’ was replaced at No. 10 by Wesleyan—which scored a 9-3 win over the Golden Bears on April 8.
In Class 6A-7A Girls, undefeated and top-ranked Milton (11-0) recently ascended to No. 5 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. West Forsyth, Hillgrove, Roswell and Chattahoochee continue to round out the top 5. Also, Cambridge was replaced by Lassiter in the poll following its five-straight losses.
In Class A-5A, Kell jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 following Lovett’s 12-2 loss to Westminster on April 7. Lovett’s loss set the Lions down to No. 5 behind Westminster—which climbed from No. 5 to No. 4. Also, No. 6 Fellowship Christian recently scored a 23-15 victory over No. 7 Wesleyan.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Johns Creek
5. Lassiter
6. Pope
7. Walton
8. Hillgrove
9. Harrison
10. Milton
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. King’s Ridge Christian
8. Woodward Academy
9. Benedictine
10. Wesleyan
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Roswell
5. Chattahoochee
6. Creekview
7. Johns Creek
8. Mill Creek
9. Lassiter
10. Lambert
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Kell
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Westminster
5. Lovett
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Wesleyan
8. McIntosh
9. Whitewater
10. Walker
