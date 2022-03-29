Week 8 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class A-5A boys, No. 1 Lovett is 10-0 and No. 2 Wesleyan is 10-0. The top-ranked Lions recently defeated No. 3 Blessed Trinity 16-9 last Friday. Blessed Trinity will have a big game with No. 5 Westminster on Friday. Also, Fellowship Christian improved from No. 10 to No. 7 and No. 8 Woodward Academy will host No. 10 Starr’s Mill on Wednesday.

In Class 6A-7A girls, No. 1 ranked Milton improved to 10-0 with a 16-11 win over No. 2 Walton and is currently No. 3 in the MaxPreps National poll. Creekview comes in at No. 3 and Hillgrove sits at No. 4 with its lone loss (8-6) coming to Creekview back on March 4. Lassiter moved up two spots to No. 5, Alpharetta jumped from No. 10 to No. 6, Mill Creek fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 9-6 loss to No. 8 Chattahoochee and No. 9 North Paulding rounds out the poll with No. 10 Roswell.