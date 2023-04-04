Week 8 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team despite the two losses they suffered this week to Stone Ridge School of Sacred Heart (MD) and Paul VI (VA), some of the better teams in the country. No. 2 North Paulding moves up after its top-ten win against Roswell. No. 3 Collins Hill suffered its first loss of the year to Brookwood. No. 4 Carrollton and No. 5 Lambert each move up this week and round out the top five. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 West Forsyth, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10. Marietta makes its debut in the rankings and Harrison slides out of the poll.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains the top team with an unblemished record this deep in the season. The Titans have scored in double-digits in four straight games. No. 2 Alpharetta beat Etowah this week 11-6. No. 3 Lakeside-Evans moved up two spots after two blowout victories against South Effingham and Greenbrier. No. 4 Roswell went 2-0 this past week. No. 5 North Forsyth rounds out the top five after a 17-7 win against Dunwoody. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 Evans round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian continues to impress, handing Benedictine its first loss of the season.