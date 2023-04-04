Week 8 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retained its position atop the rankings despite suffering its first loss of the season to Buford, but picked up a region win against Denmark and sit atop a competitive region. No. 2 North Paulding also went 1-1 this past week losing to Pope but picking up a win against Woodstock. No. 3 Lambert had an emphatic win against No. 4 Buford winning 10-3. No. 5 North Gwinnett rounds out the top five and holds a head-to-head win against Carrollton who comes in at No. 6. No. 7 Mountain View, No. 8 Denmark, No. 9 North Cobb, and No. 10 Parkview round out the top ten.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team despite the two losses they suffered this week to Stone Ridge School of Sacred Heart (MD) and Paul VI (VA), some of the better teams in the country. No. 2 North Paulding moves up after its top-ten win against Roswell. No. 3 Collins Hill suffered its first loss of the year to Brookwood. No. 4 Carrollton and No. 5 Lambert each move up this week and round out the top five. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 West Forsyth, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10. Marietta makes its debut in the rankings and Harrison slides out of the poll.
In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains the top team with an unblemished record this deep in the season. The Titans have scored in double-digits in four straight games. No. 2 Alpharetta beat Etowah this week 11-6. No. 3 Lakeside-Evans moved up two spots after two blowout victories against South Effingham and Greenbrier. No. 4 Roswell went 2-0 this past week. No. 5 North Forsyth rounds out the top five after a 17-7 win against Dunwoody. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 Evans round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian continues to impress, handing Benedictine its first loss of the season.
On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity overtakes No. 2 Creekview as the top team in the classification after its 12-6 victory against the Lady Grizzlies, handing them their first loss of the season. No. 3 Johns Creek and No. 4 Lakeside-Evans exchange places in the rankings. No. 5 Alpharetta jumps into the top five. No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Roswell, and No. 10 McIntosh round out the top 10. McIntosh makes its debut in the rankings and Pope exits the poll.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 Wesleyan makes its debut as the No. 1 team after its top-five win against North Oconee this past week. No. 2 Benedictine suffered its first loss of the season to GAC. No. 3 Fellowship Christian picked up an out-of-state win against Niceville (FL) and a state win against South Walton. No. 4 North Oconee and No. 5 Hebron Christian round out the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Oconee County, No. 9 Pace Academy, and No. 10 Mount Pisgah Christian round out the top 10.
On the girls side, No. 1 Pace Academy remains atop the rankings after its 15-7 win against Westminster. No. 2 Columbus moved up after a 21-4 win against King’s Ridge Christian. No. 3 Fellowship Christian has rattled off 10 consecutive victories. No. 4 Lovett and No. 5 Starr’s Mill round out the top five. No. 6 Mount Pisgah Christian, No. 7 North Oconee, No. 8 Trinity Christian, No. 9 Whitewater, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the top 10.
Boys
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (13-1)
2. North Paulding (12-2)
3. Lambert (12-3)
4. Buford (11-3)
5. North Gwinnett (11-3)
6. Carrollton (12-2)
7. Mountain View (12-2)
8. Denmark (10-4)
9. North Cobb (9-4)
10. Parkview (8-4)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (14-0)
2. Alpharetta (11-1)
3. Lakeside-Evans (12-2)
4. Roswell (11-2)
5. North Forsyth (10-3)
6. Etowah (11-3)
7. Dunwoody (13-3)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (10-4)
9. Creekview (11-5)
10. Evans (9-5)
Class A-4A
1. Wesleyan (9-1)
2. Benedictine (10-1)
3. Fellowship Christian (11-2)
4. North Oconee (12-2)
5. Hebron Christian (11-2)
6. Starr’s Mill (10-3)
7. Savannah Country Day (8-2)
8. Oconee County (9-4)
9. Pace Academy (7-6)
10. Mount Pisgah (5-4)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (12-2)
2. North Paulding (12-1)
3. Collins Hill (12-1)
4. Carrollton (10-3)
5. Lambert (10-4)
6. Cherokee (10-4)
7. West Forsyth (9-5)
8. Mountain View (9-4)
9. Marietta (9-4)
10. Hillgrove (8-4)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (13-2)
2. Creekview (10-1)
3. Johns Creek (13-3)
4. Lakeside-Evans (13-3)
5. Alpharetta (11-3)
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-2)
7. Decatur (11-4)
8. Cambridge (10-4)
9. Roswell (9-5)
10. McIntosh (9-3)
Class A-4A
1. Pace Academy (11-0)
2. Columbus (14-1)
3. Fellowship Christian (13-1)
4. Lovett (10-2)
5. Starr’s Mill (12-2)
6. Mount Pisgah (7-3)
7. North Oconee (10-4)
8. Trinity Christian (8-4)
9. Whitewater (8-5)
10. Mount Paran Christian (7-6)
About the Author