Week 8 high school football schedule

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago

Thursday

Burke County at Benedictine

Calvary Day at Groves

Clarkston at Stone Mountain

Columbia at Landmark Christian

Glenn Hills at Putnam County

Heritage-Conyers at Eastside

Jackson at Shiloh

Landmark Christian at Columbia

Loganville at Clarke Central

McNair at Towers

Northside-Warner Robins at Houston County

Rutland at Jordan

St. Mary’s at Cross Keys

Thomson at Butler

Tucker at Chamblee

Vidalia at Tattnall County

Friday

Adairsville at Ridgeland

Alexander at Newnan

Appling County at Toombs County

Armuchee at Pepperell

Athens Christian at Oglethorpe County

Beach at Long County

Berrien at Sumter County

Brantley County at Windsor Forest

Camden County at Richmond Hill

Cartersville at Cass

Carver-Atlanta at Mundy’s Mill

Carver-Columbus at Thomasville

Cedartown at Heritage-Catoosa

Centennial at Cambridge

Central-Macon at Academy For Classical Education

Chattahoochee at North Springs

Cherokee at Wheeler

Cherokee Bluff at East Forsyth

Coahulla Creek at Ringgold

Coffee at Bradwell Institute

Crawford County at Heard County

Darlington at Chattooga

Decatur at Arabia Mountain

Dodge County at Jeff Davis

Dooly County at Treutlen

Dougherty at Columbus

Drew at Lakeside-DeKalb

Druid Hills at Midtown

Dublin at Bleckley County

Eagle’s Landing at Locust Grove

Early County at Randolph-Clay

East Coweta at Carrollton

East Hall at Walnut Grove

East Paulding at Hughes

Elbert County at Whitefield Academy

Fannin County at Model

Fellowship Christian at East Jackson

Fitzgerald at Worth County

Flowery Branch at Winder-Barrow

Forest Park at Bowdon

Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics at Northside Christian

Glascock County at Twiggs County

Glynn Academy at South Effingham

Gordon Central at North Murray

Gordon Lee at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Grovetown at Effingham County

Haralson County at Rockmart

Hardaway at Cairo

Harlem at Hephzibah

Hart County at Oconee County

Hawkinsville at Wheeler County

Hillgrove at Marietta

Hiram at Calhoun

Howard at Spalding

Islands at Wayne County

Jackson County at Shiloh

Jasper County at East Laurens

Jefferson County at Swainsboro

Jenkins at Ware County

Jenkins County at McIntosh County Academy

Johns Creek at Sprayberry

Johnson County at Bacon County

Josey at Laney

Kell at Northview

Kennesaw Mountain at Osborne

King’s Ridge at Cherokee Christian

LaFayette at Bremen

Lakeside-Evans at Brunswick

Lambert at Forsyth Central

Lanier at North Forsyth

Lanier County at Clinch County

Lee County at Veterans

Liberty County at Savannah Country Day

Lincoln County at Washington-Wilkes

Lithia Springs at Tri-Cities

Lovejoy at Alcovy

Luella at Woodland-Stockbridge

Lumpkin County at Gilmer

M. L. King at Lithonia

Madison County at North Hall

Marion County at Central-Talbotton

Mary Persons at Jackson

Mays at Jackson-Atlanta

McDonough at Pace Academy

McEachern at Harrison

McIntosh at Northgate

Metter at Bryan County

Miller County at Terrell County

Miller Grove at Holy Innocents’

Milton at South Forsyth

Mitchell County at Seminole County

Monroe Area at Hebron Christian

Monroe at Crisp County

Montgomery County at Portal

Morrow at Jonesboro

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Christian Heritage

Mt. Vernon at Mt. Zion, Carroll

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Hampton

New Manchester at South Paulding

North Clayton at LaGrange

North Cobb at Walton

North Cobb Christian at KIPP Atlanta Charter

North Oconee at Cedar Shoals

Northeast-Macon at Kendrick

Northside-Columbus at Harris County

Notre Dame Academy at Lake Oconee Academy

Ola at Jones County

Paulding County at Douglas County

Pickens at Dawson County

Pope at Blessed Trinity

Prince Avenue at Baylor School, TN

Providence Christian at Athens Academy

Rabun County at St. Francis

Redan at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Richmond Academy at Cross Creek

Riverwood at North Atlanta

Roswell at Lassiter

Salem at Morgan County

Savannah Christian at Johnson-Savannah

Sequoyah at Rome

Sonoraville at Central-Carroll

South Atlanta at Mt. Paran Christian

Southeast Bulloch at New Hampstead

Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield

Southwest DeKalb at Hapeville Charter

Spencer at Southwest

Statesboro at Greenbrier

Stephens County at Franklin County

Stephenson at Westminster

Stockbridge at Lovett

Taylor County at Greenville

Telfair County at Wilcox County

Thomas County Central at Tift County

Towns County at Aquinas

Trinity Christian at Whitewater

Trion at Coosa

Turner County at Charlton County

Union County at Banks County

Union Grove at Warner Robins

Upson-Lee at Pike County

Valdosta at Lowndes

Villa Rica at Chapel Hill

Warren County at Greene County

Wesleyan at White County

West Forsyth at Denmark

Westlake at Pebblebrook

Westover at Bainbridge

Westside-Augusta at Washington County

Wilkinson County at Georgia Military

Woodland-Cartersville at Dalton

Woodstock at Allatoona

Saturday

Perry at Griffin

Coaches of small, rural programs discuss impact of booster clubs, community support
