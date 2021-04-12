Week 8 girls soccer rankings

Lambert leads the way in Class 7A, with Mill Creek, West Forsyth, Brookwood and Norcross remaining in the top five. Johns Creek, Cambridge, Buford, Lassiter and Pope remain the top five teams in Class 6A.
There are no changes so far in Class 5A, as Blessed Trinity remains at the top of the pack followed by McIntosh, Eastside, Union Grove and Northgate. The top three in Class 4A have changed completely, with Marist and Northwest Whitfield each moving up one spot to No. 1 and 2, respectively, and Perry falling two spots to No. 3.
Westminster, Oconee County, Lumpkin County, White County and Adairsville still lead in Class 3A. In Class 2A, the top two teams have changed places as Lovett, formerly No. 1, is now No. 2 and Bremen, formerly No. 2, is now in the No. 1 spot.
In Class A Public, Screven County has moved up to No. 2 and Social Circle and Atlanta Classical have moved down to No. 3 and 4, respectively. The top five teams in Class A Private are still intact with Holy Innocents’, Athens Academy, Trinity Christian, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Mill Creek
3. West Forsyth
4. Brookwood
5. Norcross
6. Roswell
7. Alpharetta
8. Walton
9. Parkview
10. Collins Hill
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Cambridge
3. Buford
4. Lassiter
5. Pope
6. Houston County
7. River Ridge
8. Glynn Academy
9. Dalton
10.Allatoona
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. Eastside
4. Union Grove
5. Northgate
6. Whitewater
7. St. Pius X
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Grady
10. Chamblee
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Perry
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. North Oconee
7. LaGrange
8. Druid Hills
9. Columbus
10. Southeast Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Lumpkin County
4. White County
5. Adairsville
6. Jackson
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Pike County
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. Lovett
3. East Laurens
4. Lamar County
5. Fitzgerald
6. Model
7. Thomasville
8. Pace Academy
9. Toombs
10. Bleckley County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Screven County
3. Social Circle
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Armuchee
6. Lake Oconee
7. Irwin County
8. Towns County
9. Lincoln County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Athens Academy
3. Trinity Christian
4. Hebron Christian
5. Wesleyan
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Stratford Academy
8. St. Vincents’
9. Pinecrest Academy
10. Mount Pisgah
