ajc logo
X

Week 8 girls soccer rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 11 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Lambert leads the way in Class 7A, with Mill Creek, West Forsyth, Brookwood and Norcross remaining in the top five. Johns Creek, Cambridge, Buford, Lassiter and Pope remain the top five teams in Class 6A.

There are no changes so far in Class 5A, as Blessed Trinity remains at the top of the pack followed by McIntosh, Eastside, Union Grove and Northgate. The top three in Class 4A have changed completely, with Marist and Northwest Whitfield each moving up one spot to No. 1 and 2, respectively, and Perry falling two spots to No. 3.

Westminster, Oconee County, Lumpkin County, White County and Adairsville still lead in Class 3A. In Class 2A, the top two teams have changed places as Lovett, formerly No. 1, is now No. 2 and Bremen, formerly No. 2, is now in the No. 1 spot.

In Class A Public, Screven County has moved up to No. 2 and Social Circle and Atlanta Classical have moved down to No. 3 and 4, respectively. The top five teams in Class A Private are still intact with Holy Innocents’, Athens Academy, Trinity Christian, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. Mill Creek

3. West Forsyth

4. Brookwood

5. Norcross

6. Roswell

7. Alpharetta

8. Walton

9. Parkview

10. Collins Hill

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Cambridge

3. Buford

4. Lassiter

5. Pope

6. Houston County

7. River Ridge

8. Glynn Academy

9. Dalton

10.Allatoona

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. Eastside

4. Union Grove

5. Northgate

6. Whitewater

7. St. Pius X

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Grady

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Perry

4. Flowery Branch

5. Jefferson

6. North Oconee

7. LaGrange

8. Druid Hills

9. Columbus

10. Southeast Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Lumpkin County

4. White County

5. Adairsville

6. Jackson

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Pike County

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Lovett

3. East Laurens

4. Lamar County

5. Fitzgerald

6. Model

7. Thomasville

8. Pace Academy

9. Toombs

10. Bleckley County

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Screven County

3. Social Circle

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Armuchee

6. Lake Oconee

7. Irwin County

8. Towns County

9. Lincoln County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Trinity Christian

4. Hebron Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Stratford Academy

8. St. Vincents’

9. Pinecrest Academy

10. Mount Pisgah

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top