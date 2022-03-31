ajc logo
Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings

Score Atlanta
34 minutes ago

Harrison tops the state’s highest class with one week left before the start of the playoffs. Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and Lambert round out the 7A top 5.

Central Gwinnett leads Class 6A, Johnson-Gainesville tops Class 5A, and Columbus leads Class 4A. In Class 3A, Pike County is the team to beat and in Class 2A, Lovett is at the top. ACE Charter is at the top of Class A Public and Atlanta International tops Class A Private.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Campbell

3. Peachtree Ridge

4. Pebblebrook

5. Lambert

6. Forsyth Central

7. Dunwoody

8. Collins Hill

9. Walton

10. Roswell

Class 6A

1. Central Gwinnett

2. Dalton

3. Lakeside-DeKalb

4. Johns Creek

5. Riverwood

6. Lassiter

7. Rome

8. River Ridge

9. Kennesaw Mountain

10. Centennial

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Woodward Academy

3. Clarke Central

4. McIntosh

5. St. Pius X

6. Whitewater

7. Veterans

8. Union Grove

9. Loganville

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Southeast Whitfield

3. LaGrange

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. Jefferson

6. Flowery Branch

7. North Oconee

8. Marist

9. North Oconee

10. East Hall

Class 3A

1. Pike County

2. GAC

3. Oconee County

4. West Hall

5. Tattnall County

6. Westminster

7. Jackson

8. Morgan County

9. Gilmer County

10. East Jackson

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Bremen

5. Thomasville

6. Union County

7. Putnam County

8. Coosa

9. Callaway

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Dalton Academy

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Georgia Military

5. Social Circle

6. Atkinson County

7. Barrow Arts and Science Academy

8. Dooly County

9. Claxton

10. Commerce

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Paideia

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Walker

5. Athens Academy

6. Savannah Country Day

7. Providence Christian

8. Landmark Christian

9. Pinecrest Academy

10. Wesleyan

