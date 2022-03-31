Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison tops the state’s highest class with one week left before the start of the playoffs. Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and Lambert round out the 7A top 5.
Central Gwinnett leads Class 6A, Johnson-Gainesville tops Class 5A, and Columbus leads Class 4A. In Class 3A, Pike County is the team to beat and in Class 2A, Lovett is at the top. ACE Charter is at the top of Class A Public and Atlanta International tops Class A Private.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Campbell
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. Pebblebrook
5. Lambert
6. Forsyth Central
7. Dunwoody
8. Collins Hill
9. Walton
10. Roswell
Class 6A
1. Central Gwinnett
2. Dalton
3. Lakeside-DeKalb
4. Johns Creek
5. Riverwood
6. Lassiter
7. Rome
8. River Ridge
9. Kennesaw Mountain
10. Centennial
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Woodward Academy
3. Clarke Central
4. McIntosh
5. St. Pius X
6. Whitewater
7. Veterans
8. Union Grove
9. Loganville
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Southeast Whitfield
3. LaGrange
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Jefferson
6. Flowery Branch
7. North Oconee
8. Marist
9. North Oconee
10. East Hall
Class 3A
1. Pike County
2. GAC
3. Oconee County
4. West Hall
5. Tattnall County
6. Westminster
7. Jackson
8. Morgan County
9. Gilmer County
10. East Jackson
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Central
4. Bremen
5. Thomasville
6. Union County
7. Putnam County
8. Coosa
9. Callaway
10. Woodville-Tompkins
Class Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Dalton Academy
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Georgia Military
5. Social Circle
6. Atkinson County
7. Barrow Arts and Science Academy
8. Dooly County
9. Claxton
10. Commerce
Class Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Paideia
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Walker
5. Athens Academy
6. Savannah Country Day
7. Providence Christian
8. Landmark Christian
9. Pinecrest Academy
10. Wesleyan
