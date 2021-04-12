Week 8 baseball rankings

In Class 7A, Walton improved from No. 7 to No. 4 and Brookwood dropped down to No. 8. Also, Mill Creek replaced Lambert at No. 10 after defeating Newton 5-4 to pick up its seventh-straight win. Class 6A saw no movement with nationally ranked Buford and Carrollton leading at No. 1 and No. 2. No. 3 Winder-Barrow gets set to start a three-game series with Buford and No. 4 Allatoona is about to take on No. 5 Pope on Monday.
In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill moved up a slot to No. 5 and Northside-Columbus replaced Eastside at No. 10 following Eastside’s back-to-back losses to Walnut Grove. Marist took over No. 1 in Class 4A—which saw a drastic restructuring this week. Cairo replaced Bainbridge at No. 10 after taking two-of-three against the Bearcats and No. 2 Benedictine, No. 3 Flowery Branch, No. 4 North Oconee and No. 5 Perry makeup the new top 5.
Ringgold jumped Oconee County for No. 3 in Class 3A and Cherokee Bluff fell from No. 5 to No. 9 after getting swept by No. 2 North Hall. Class 2A did not experience any shifts and Athens Christian used nine-straight wins to replace Stratford Academy at No. 10 in Class A Private. In Class A Public, Claxton replaced Crawford County at No. 10.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Woodstock
3. Parkview
4. Walton
5. North Paulding
6. East Coweta
7. Harrison
8. Brookwood
9. Lowndes
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Carrollton
3. Winder-Barrow
4. Allatoona
5. Pope
6. Houston County
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. South Paulding
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Loganville
3. Greenbrier
4. Cartersville
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Wayne County
7. Calhoun
8. Decatur
9. Harris County
10. Northside-Columbus
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Benedictine
3. Troup
4. Perry
5. Flowery Branch
6. North Oconee
7. Jefferson
8. West Laurens
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. Cairo
Class 3A
1. Hart County
2. North Hall
3. Ringgold
4. Oconee County
5. Mary Persons
6. Franklin County
7. Morgan County
8. Pierce County
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. West Hall
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Lovett
3. Bremen
4. Pace Academy
5. Bleckley County
6. Banks County
7. Callaway
8. Elbert County
9. Model
10. Westside-Augusta
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Tattnall Square
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Mt. Paran
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. First Presbyterian Day
8. Prince Avenue Christian
9. Brookstone
10. Athens Christian
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. Schley County
3. Charlton County
4. Metter
5. Irwin County
6. Johnson County
7. Wilcox County
8. Commerce
9. ACE Charter
10. Claxton
