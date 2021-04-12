Week 8 baseball rankings

In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill moved up a slot to No. 5 and Northside-Columbus replaced Eastside at No. 10 following Eastside’s back-to-back losses to Walnut Grove. Marist took over No. 1 in Class 4A—which saw a drastic restructuring this week. Cairo replaced Bainbridge at No. 10 after taking two-of-three against the Bearcats and No. 2 Benedictine, No. 3 Flowery Branch, No. 4 North Oconee and No. 5 Perry makeup the new top 5.

Ringgold jumped Oconee County for No. 3 in Class 3A and Cherokee Bluff fell from No. 5 to No. 9 after getting swept by No. 2 North Hall. Class 2A did not experience any shifts and Athens Christian used nine-straight wins to replace Stratford Academy at No. 10 in Class A Private. In Class A Public, Claxton replaced Crawford County at No. 10.