Week 8 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Etowah maintained its spot at No. 1 and Cherokee moved up from No. 7 to No. 2. Denmark also improved from No. 5 to No. 3 and Lambert comes in at No. 4 after previously holding down the No. 2 slot. Woodstock rounds out the top 5 and South Forsyth, East Coweta, Lowndes, Parkview and North Cobb also remain in the poll. Class 6A No. 1 Buford is 19-0 with a 186-40 runs advantage and No. 2 Allatoona is 20-0 with a 200-48 scoring edge. Houston County comes in at No. 3 with a 14-4 overall record and the Bears’ only in-state loss came to Class 4A No. 4 LaGrange (8-7) on March 3. River Ridge and Kell replaced Richmond Hill and Glynn Academy in the Class 6A poll.
Class 5A No. 1 Loganville is 17-3 with a 5-game win-streak and Blessed Trinity holds the No. 2 spot after opening up a 9-0 win on Tuesday over previous No. 2 ranked Cartersville—which dropped to No. 4 behind 16-3 Woodward Academy. The War Eagles are currently riding a 12-game win-streak and climbed from No. 6. Ola, Calhoun and Whitewater replaced Greenbrier, McIntosh and Apalachee in the poll and Ware County improved from No. 10 to No. 7.
In Class 4A, Flowery Branch fell from No. 6 to No. 10 and Thomas County Central makes its debut at No. 9 after replacing previously No. 10 ranked Heritage-Catoosa. The Class 3A poll saw one-loss Mary Persons climb from No. 4 to No. 3 and Sandy Creek replaced Appling County at No. 10. Callaway moved up a slot to No. 3 in the Class 2A poll and Elbert County moved up from No. 6 to No. 5. Model also improved from No. 8 to No. 6 and Jeff Davis holds down the No. 7 spot with a six-game win-streak.
Fellowship Christian replaced Mt. Paran for No. 1 in Class A Private and Prince Avenue Christian replaced Calvary Day. In Class A Public, Metter jumped Johnson County for No. 4 and Social Circle improved from No. 10 to No. 8.
Class 7A
1. Etowah
2. Cherokee
3. Denmark
4. Lambert
5. Woodstock
6. South Forsyth
7. East Coweta
8. Lowndes
9. Parkview
10. North Cobb
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Allatoona
3. Houston County
4. South Paulding
5. South Effingham
6. Pope
7. Valdosta
8. River Ridge
9. Cambridge
10. Kell
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Woodward Academy
4. Cartersville
5. North Springs
6. Coffee
7. Ware County
8. Ola
9. Whitewater
10. Calhoun
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. LaGrange
5. Troup
6. Cedartown
7. Jefferson
8. West Laurens
9. Thomas County Central
10. Flowery Branch
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Mary Persons
4. Pike County
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. Franklin County
7. Long County
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Redan
10. Sandy Creek
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Callaway
4. Thomasville
5. Elbert County
6. Model
7. Jeff Davis
8. Cook
9. Bremen
10. Bleckley County
Class A Private
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Mt Paran
3. Tattnall Square
4. Wesleyan
5. Savannah Christian
6. North Cobb Christian
7. First Presbyterian Day
8. Athens Christian
9. Prince Avenue Christian
10. King’s Ridge
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Wilcox County
3. Clinch County
4. Metter
5. Johnson County
6. Schley County
7. ACE Charter
8. Social Circle
9. Commerce
10. Byran County
