Week 8 Baseball Rankings

Class 5A No. 1 Loganville is 17-3 with a 5-game win-streak and Blessed Trinity holds the No. 2 spot after opening up a 9-0 win on Tuesday over previous No. 2 ranked Cartersville—which dropped to No. 4 behind 16-3 Woodward Academy. The War Eagles are currently riding a 12-game win-streak and climbed from No. 6. Ola, Calhoun and Whitewater replaced Greenbrier, McIntosh and Apalachee in the poll and Ware County improved from No. 10 to No. 7.

In Class 4A, Flowery Branch fell from No. 6 to No. 10 and Thomas County Central makes its debut at No. 9 after replacing previously No. 10 ranked Heritage-Catoosa. The Class 3A poll saw one-loss Mary Persons climb from No. 4 to No. 3 and Sandy Creek replaced Appling County at No. 10. Callaway moved up a slot to No. 3 in the Class 2A poll and Elbert County moved up from No. 6 to No. 5. Model also improved from No. 8 to No. 6 and Jeff Davis holds down the No. 7 spot with a six-game win-streak.