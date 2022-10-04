ajc logo
X

Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
55 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford has won nine-straight matches and No. 2 North Gwinnett (36-1) recently dropped its first loss of the year in a 2-0 defeat to Buford. Cherokee climbed from No. 6 to No. 4 behind No. 3 ranked Lambert and North Cobb rounds out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 Walton. Harrison also replaced South Forsyth at No. 10 and returned to the poll. In Class 6A, Sequoyah moved ahead of Pope for No. 1 despite its loss to the Greyhounds earlier in the season due to its massive 16-match win-streak and 28-2 overall record. Additionally, Johns Creek replaced Etowah at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Winder-Barrow fell from No. 3 to No. 6 after its 2-1 loss to Jefferson and the Dragons climbed from No. 6 to No. 4 as a result. The Class 4A poll saw No. 5 Westminster defeat Holy Innocents’ 3-0 last week and the Golden Bears were replaced at No. 6 by Cherokee Bluff as a result.

The Class 3A poll shuffled significantly with Oconee County climbing from No. 6 to No. 2 and Sandy Creek moving up from No. 5 to No. 3. Wesleyan split its regular season series with White County and dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. In Class 2A, No. 1 ranked Mt. Paran picked up its 13th-straight win and improved to 32-6 on the year. Elite Scholars Academy fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after a recent loss to Jonesboro.

In Class A, Mt. Pisgah moved up to No. 1 and Mt. Bethel slid down to No. 2 and Dade County fell from No. 5 to No. 10 after its loss to Christian Heritage.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. North Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Cherokee

5. North Cobb

6. Walton

7. Denmark

8. West Forsyth

9. Hillgrove

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Sequoyah

2. Pope

3. St. Pius

4. Alpharetta

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. Woodward Academy

8. Dunwoody

9. Woodstock

10. Johns Creek

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. Kell

3. McIntosh

4. Jefferson

5. Chattahoochee

6. Winder-Barrow

7. Ola

8. Greenbrier

9. Northside-Columbus

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Whitewater

3. Lovett

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Westminster

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. Holy Innocents’

8. Islands

9. Chestatee

10. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Oconee County

3. Sandy Creek

4. Hebron Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. Savannah Christian

7. St. Vincent’s

8. White County

9. Dawson County

10. LaFayette

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Athens Academy

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Eagle’s Landing Christian

7. Providence Christian

8. Davidson Arts

9. ACE Charter

10. Elite Scholars Academy

Class 1A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Mt. Bethel

3. Armcuhee

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. Mt. Vernon

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Galloway

9. Atlanta International

10. Dade County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outfielder Michael Harris is the NL rookie of the month - again
22h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King likely out for season with leg injury
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs still trying to solve for ‘X’ at receiver
1h ago
The Latest

Class 2A blog: Previously obscure, ACE Charter eyeing home-field advantage in playoffs
6h ago
Top performances of Week 7: Cooper leads Worth County to 6-0 start
10h ago
List: Neutral-site attendance for GHSA finals
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
5h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top