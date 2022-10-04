Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 5A, Winder-Barrow fell from No. 3 to No. 6 after its 2-1 loss to Jefferson and the Dragons climbed from No. 6 to No. 4 as a result. The Class 4A poll saw No. 5 Westminster defeat Holy Innocents’ 3-0 last week and the Golden Bears were replaced at No. 6 by Cherokee Bluff as a result.

The Class 3A poll shuffled significantly with Oconee County climbing from No. 6 to No. 2 and Sandy Creek moving up from No. 5 to No. 3. Wesleyan split its regular season series with White County and dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. In Class 2A, No. 1 ranked Mt. Paran picked up its 13th-straight win and improved to 32-6 on the year. Elite Scholars Academy fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after a recent loss to Jonesboro.