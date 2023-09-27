Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
27 minutes ago
In Class 7A, No. 2 Hillgrove will host No. 4 North Cobb on Thursday in a best of five match. Also, Richmond Hill improved to No. 9 this week and Brookwood replaced North Gwinnett at No. 8 after completing a sweep over the Bulldogs this weekend. Alpharetta took over No. 1 in Class 6A after an impressive 3-0 win over previously top-ranked Pope (25-19, 25-14, 25-14). The victory has helped improve Alpharetta to 30-2 overall and the Raiders have won 29-straight matches. Alpharetta also scored victories over North Cobb Christian, Lakeside-Evans, Johns Creek, Centennial, Brentwood (TN) and Roswell in the past week.

Additionally, Savannah slid to No. 8 in Class A and Tallulah Falls moved up a spot with Mt. Bethel and Woodville-Thompkins to No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. Hillgrove

3. Cherokee

4. North Cobb

5. Buford

6. West Forsyth

7. Norcross

8. Brookwood

9. Richmond Hill

10. Marietta

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. Pope

3. Johns Creek

4. Lakeside-Evans

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. St. Pius

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. McIntosh

4. Northview

5. Jefferson

6. Dalton

7. Loganville

8. Cartersville

9. Midtown

10. Calhoun

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. North Oconee

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Heritage-Catoosa

9. Whitewater

10. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. White County

4. Hart County

5. Morgan County

6. Savannah Christian

7. Richmond Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. St. Vincent’s

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. ELCA

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ACE Charter

7. Providence Christian

8. Athens Academy

9. Elite Scholar’s Academy

10. Model

Class A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Armuchee

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Mt. Bethel

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Savannah

9. Heard County

10. Chattooga

About the Author

Score Atlanta
