Week 7 Softball Rankings

35 minutes ago
Buford tops Class 7A and leads East Coweta, North Paulding, North Cobb and North Gwinnett with Brookwood, Lambert, Lowndes, Grayson and Parkview filling the top 10.

In Class 6A, Pope is the team to beat and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and Newnan in the top 5. Ola leads Class 5A with Villa Rica, Northside-Columbus, Kell and Coffee filling the top 5. In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa is at the top with East Forsyth, West Laurens, North Oconee and Central in the top 5.

Gordon Lee tops Class 3A ahead of Harlem, Wesleyan, Franklin County and Bremen. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis is the team to beat and leading Cook, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Rockmart. Prince Avenue Christian leads Heard County, Bacon County, Mount Vernon and Dade County in the Class A Division I top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is leading Schley, Glascock, Taylor and Bowdon.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Paulding

4. North Cobb

5. North Gwinnett

6. Brookwood

7. Lambert

8. Lowndes

9. Grayson

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Houston County

4. East Paulding

5. Newnan

6. South Effingham

7. Apalachee

8. Newnan

9. Grovetown

10. Effingham County

Class 5A

1. Ola

2. Villa Rica

3. Northside-Columbus

4. Kell

5. Coffee

6. Jefferson

7. Woodland

8. Eastside

9. Chapel Hill

10. Calhoun

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. East Forsyth

3. West Laurens

4. North Oconee

5. Central

6. Perry

7. Bainbridge

8. North Hall

9. Sonoraville

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Harlem

3. Wesleyan

4. Franklin County

5. Bremen

6. LaFayette

7. Pickens

8. Jackson

9. Dawson County

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Cook

3. Mount Paran

4. ACE Charter

5. Rockmart

6. Banks County

7. Appling County

8. Vidalia

9. Toombs County

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Heard County

3. Bacon County

4. Mount Vernon

5. Dade County

6. Elbert County

7. Social Circle

8. Bleckley County

9. Trion

10. East Laurens

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Schley County

3. Glascock County

4. Taylor County

5. Bowdon

6. Hawkinsville

7. Washington-Wilkes

8. Hawkinsville

9. Emannuel County Institute

10. Seminole County

