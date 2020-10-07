Week 7 Softball Rankings

Apalachee takes over the top spot in Class 5A with Whitewater falling to No. 2. Rounding out the top 5 are Walnut Grove, Loganville and Calhoun. Heritage-Catoosa tops Class 4A and leads West Laurens, Central-Carroll, Islands and Madison County.

Pierce County is the team to beat in Class 3A ahead of Coahulla Creek, Crisp County, Franklin County and Harlem in the top 5. Vidalia tops Class 2A with Lovett, Jeff Davis, Heard County and Bremen in pursuit. George Walton Academy is at the top of Class A-Private with Tattnall Square, Mount Paran, Brookstone and Mount Vernon rounding the top 5. Gordon Lee tops Class A-Public ahead of ACE Charter, Commerce, Lanier County and Bryan County.