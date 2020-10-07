Week 7 Softball Rankings

In the state’s highest class, East Coweta leads with North Gwinnett, Mountain View, Grayson and Harrison chasing. In Class 6A, Buford is the top program this week ahead of South Effingham, Dacula, Pope and Effingham County.
Apalachee takes over the top spot in Class 5A with Whitewater falling to No. 2. Rounding out the top 5 are Walnut Grove, Loganville and Calhoun. Heritage-Catoosa tops Class 4A and leads West Laurens, Central-Carroll, Islands and Madison County.
Pierce County is the team to beat in Class 3A ahead of Coahulla Creek, Crisp County, Franklin County and Harlem in the top 5. Vidalia tops Class 2A with Lovett, Jeff Davis, Heard County and Bremen in pursuit. George Walton Academy is at the top of Class A-Private with Tattnall Square, Mount Paran, Brookstone and Mount Vernon rounding the top 5. Gordon Lee tops Class A-Public ahead of ACE Charter, Commerce, Lanier County and Bryan County.
Class 7A
1. East Coweta
2. North Gwinnett
3. Mountain View
4. Grayson
5. Harrison
6. Etowah
7. South Forsyth
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Mill Creek
10. Newnan
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. South Effingham
3. Dacula
4. Pope
5. Effingham County
6. River Ridge
7. Sequoyah
8. Creekview
9. Houston County
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Apalachee
2. Whitewater
3. Walnut Grove
4. Loganville
5. Calhoun
6. Locust Grove
7. Coffee
8. Woodland-Cartersville
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Wayne County
Class 4A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. West Laurens
3. Central-Carroll
4. Islands
5. Madison County
6. Flowery Branch
7. Rutland
8. Jefferson
9. LaGrange
10. New Hampstead
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Crisp County
4. Franklin County
5. Harlem
6. Rockmart
7. Ringgold
8. Sonoraville
9. Pike County
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Lovett
3. Jeff Davis
4. Heard County
5. Bremen
6. Union County
7. Dodge County
8. Dade County
9. Berrien
10. Bacon County
Class A-Private
1. George Walton Academy
2. Tattnall Square Academy
3. Mount Paran Christian
4. Brookstone
5. Mount Vernon
6. Strong Rock Christian
7. Mount de Sales
8. Wesleyan
9. Prince Avenue Christian
10. Stratford Academy
Class A-Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. ACE Charter
3. Commerce
4. Lanier County
5. Bryan County
6. Emanuel County Institute
7. Crawford County
8. Mount Zion-Carroll
9. Charlton County
10. Georgia Military
