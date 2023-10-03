Week 7 review: Ranked teams prevail with fourth-quarter heroics

Final-quarter heroics was the theme last week for a handful of ranked teams.

No. 2 Creekside used an interception from Dillyn Blakey with 1:26 to turn back the upset bid by rival Mays, 21-20. Mays had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter on a run by Quintavius Johnson, only to have the Seminoles return the favor when Vinson Berry threw a 68-touchdown pass to Eric Paul Jr.

No. 9 Warner Robins needed some trickeration to take down No. 9 Ola, 28-27. Quarterback Judd Anderson caught a caught an option pass from receiver Isiah Canion with two seconds remaining. Opting to go for the win, David Dinkins ran for the winning two-point conversion. Ola could not hold a 13-0 lead.

No 4 Cartersville erased a 17-0 deficit on the road and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat No. 8 Calhoun 21-17 in the Region 7 rivalry game. Cartersville’s winning points came when Khristian Lando scored on a 2-yard run with 14 seconds remaining. Lando ran for two touchdowns and Connor Brasfield ran for a score.

No. 5 Hiram trailed by 10 points at the half but came back to survive with a 49-39 win over Dalton. Hiram scored 16 points in the final seven minutes on pair of Kaden Hamilton runs and two-point conversion by Da’Shun Williams and Hamilton. The Hornets sealed the game on Davion Jackson’s sack of Dalton’s Ethan Long. Hiram converted two turnovers into points.

On the other hand …

It helps to have … Sammy Brown. Jefferson’s all-state running back/linebacker continued to show why he’s the No. 1-rated player in the state in a 44-0 win over Winder-Barrow. Brown rushed 16 times for 133 yards and one touchdown, had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and blocked a punt. The Dragons improved to 6-0 and took control of Region 8.

It helps to have … Jack Stanton. The quarterback from Greater Atlanta Christian threw three more touchdown passes in the 30-3 Region 6A win over Cambridge. The senior has thrown for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns, with only two interceptions, to help the No. 7 Spartans improve to 6-0.

It helps to have … Devin Henderson. The all-purpose Liberty commit ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help Cass overpower Woodland 42-12. Not bad for a guy who is expected to be a safety at the next level.

It helps to have … Jordan McCray. The senior carried 33 times for 337 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-39 win over Decatur. McCray has rushed for 2,054 yards and 29 touchdowns during his 12 games for Tucker. Quarterback Jamar Graham also threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the wild affair.