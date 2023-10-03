BreakingNews
Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate

Week 7 review: Ranked teams prevail with fourth-quarter heroics

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By
13 minutes ago
X

Final-quarter heroics was the theme last week for a handful of ranked teams.

No. 2 Creekside used an interception from Dillyn Blakey with 1:26 to turn back the upset bid by rival Mays, 21-20. Mays had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter on a run by Quintavius Johnson, only to have the Seminoles return the favor when Vinson Berry threw a 68-touchdown pass to Eric Paul Jr.

No. 9 Warner Robins needed some trickeration to take down No. 9 Ola, 28-27. Quarterback Judd Anderson caught a caught an option pass from receiver Isiah Canion with two seconds remaining. Opting to go for the win, David Dinkins ran for the winning two-point conversion. Ola could not hold a 13-0 lead.

No 4 Cartersville erased a 17-0 deficit on the road and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat No. 8 Calhoun 21-17 in the Region 7 rivalry game. Cartersville’s winning points came when Khristian Lando scored on a 2-yard run with 14 seconds remaining. Lando ran for two touchdowns and Connor Brasfield ran for a score.

No. 5 Hiram trailed by 10 points at the half but came back to survive with a 49-39 win over Dalton. Hiram scored 16 points in the final seven minutes on pair of Kaden Hamilton runs and two-point conversion by Da’Shun Williams and Hamilton. The Hornets sealed the game on Davion Jackson’s sack of Dalton’s Ethan Long. Hiram converted two turnovers into points.

On the other hand …

It helps to have … Sammy Brown. Jefferson’s all-state running back/linebacker continued to show why he’s the No. 1-rated player in the state in a 44-0 win over Winder-Barrow. Brown rushed 16 times for 133 yards and one touchdown, had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and blocked a punt. The Dragons improved to 6-0 and took control of Region 8.

It helps to have … Jack Stanton. The quarterback from Greater Atlanta Christian threw three more touchdown passes in the 30-3 Region 6A win over Cambridge. The senior has thrown for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns, with only two interceptions, to help the No. 7 Spartans improve to 6-0.

It helps to have … Devin Henderson. The all-purpose Liberty commit ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help Cass overpower Woodland 42-12. Not bad for a guy who is expected to be a safety at the next level.

It helps to have … Jordan McCray. The senior carried 33 times for 337 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-39 win over Decatur. McCray has rushed for 2,054 yards and 29 touchdowns during his 12 games for Tucker. Quarterback Jamar Graham also threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the wild affair.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers choose sides in push to oust House speaker2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

GBI: Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man trying to steal police cruiser
14m ago

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit
9m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Council calls for release of body camera footage in Atlanta deacon’s death
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Council calls for release of body camera footage in Atlanta deacon’s death
1h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Brock

Top performances of Week 7: Lee County’s Kromah runs for 322 yards despite injury
2h ago
4 Questions with Athens Academy athletic director Kevin Petroski
3h ago
List: States where NIL deals are allowed, and where they’re not
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
19h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
22h ago
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top