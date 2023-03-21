BreakingNews
Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

Credit: Lori Chrismer

Credit: Lori Chrismer

By Najeh Wilkins, Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth makes its debut after a 2-0 week and No. 2 North Paulding suffered its first loss to Allatoona 10-7 last Friday. No. 3 Lambert, No. 4 Buford, and No. 5 North Gwinnett round out the top of the poll. No. 6 Carrollton, No. 7 Mountain View, No. 8 North Cobb, No. 9 Denmark, and No. 10 Cherokee round out the top ten. Hillgrove slides out of the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton retains its top position after picking up a notable win against Blessed Trinity and handing them their second loss of the season. No. 2 Collins Hill, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 West Forsyth, and No. 5 Carrollton exchange spots in the poll. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 Lambert, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Lanier, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the top ten.

In class 5A-6A, Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after picking up wins against Cambridge and Lovett. No. 2 Roswell, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 5 Dunwoody round out the top 5. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Evans, No. 8 North Forsyth, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 St. Pius X round out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Johns Creek remains atop the poll after picking up an out-of-state win against Baylor (TN). No. 2 Creekview moves up. No. 3 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans round out the top five. No. 6 Pope, No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 McIntosh, No. 9 Alpharetta, and No. 10 Cambridge round out the poll.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 North Oconee takes the top spot after double-digit wins against Seckinger and East Forsyth. No. 2 Fellowship Christian suffered its first loss to Lovett. No. 3 Benedictine, No. 4 Wesleyan, and No. 5 Hebron Christian round out the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Oconee County, No. 8 Mount Paran Christian, No. 9 Savannah Country Day, and No. 10 Pace Academy round out the top 10. Savannah Christian falls out of the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Lovett remains the top team in its classification. No. 2 Pace Academy, No. 3 Starr’s Mill, No. 4 Fellowship Christian, and No. 5 Mount Pisgah round out the top five. No. 6 Columbus, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 McDonough, No. 9 North Oconee, and No. 10 Whitewater round out the poll.

Boys

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth (11-0)

2. North Paulding (9-1)

3. Lambert (9-2)

4. Buford (9-2)

5. North Gwinnett (8-2)

6. Carrollton (9-1)

7. Mountain View (7-2)

8. North Cobb (8-3)

9. Denmark (7-3)

10. Cherokee (7-4)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (11-0)

2. Roswell (11-0)

3. Alpharetta (9-1)

4. Lakeside-Evans (8-1)

5. Dunwoody (11-2)

6. Etowah (8-2)

7. Evans (8-3)

8. North Forsyth (7-3)

9. Creekview (9-4)

10. St. Pius X (7-4)

Class A-4A

1. North Oconee (10-0)

2. Fellowship Christian (9-1)

3. Benedictine (8-0)

4. Wesleyan (7-1)

5. Hebron Christian (9-2)

6. Starr’s Mill (8-3)

7. Oconee County (7-3)

8. Mount Paran Christian (4-2)

9. Savannah Country Day (5-2)

10. Pace Academy (7-3)

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Milton (8-0)

2. Collins Hill (8-0)

3. North Paulding (9-1)

4. West Forsyth (7-1)

5. Carrollton (8-2)

6. Cherokee (8-2)

7. Lambert (8-3)

8. Hillgrove (6-3)

9. Lanier (6-3)

10. Mountain View (6-3)

Class 5A-6A

1. Johns Creek (11-1)

2. Creekview (9-0)

3. Blessed Trinity (9-2)

4. Roswell (8-2)

5. Lakeside-Evans (8-2)

6. Pope (8-3)

7. Decatur (7-3)

8. McIntosh (5-2)

9. Alpharetta (7-3)

10. Cambridge (7-3)

Class A-4A

1. Lovett (9-1)

2. Pace Academy (8-0)

3. Starr’s Mill (7-0)

4. Fellowship Christian (8-1)

5. Mount Pisgah (7-1)

6. Columbus (9-1)

7. Trinity Christian (5-2)

8. McDonough (2-1-1)

9. North Oconee (8-3)

10. Whitewater (5-5)

