Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton retains its top position after picking up a notable win against Blessed Trinity and handing them their second loss of the season. No. 2 Collins Hill, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 West Forsyth, and No. 5 Carrollton exchange spots in the poll. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 Lambert, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Lanier, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the top ten.

In class 5A-6A, Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after picking up wins against Cambridge and Lovett. No. 2 Roswell, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 5 Dunwoody round out the top 5. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Evans, No. 8 North Forsyth, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 St. Pius X round out the top 10.