Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No.1 North Paulding takes the top after defeating Lassiter 7-5 and remains the lone undefeated team in 7A. No. 2 Lambert moved up two spots in this week’s poll after their top-five victories against West Forsyth and Buford. Lambert is proving they are the team to beat. No. 3 Buford, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the poll. No. 6 East Coweta, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 Mill Creek, No. 9 Mountain View, and No. 10 Milton round out the poll. South Forsyth slid out of the poll after two losses this past week, and Milton makes its debut after picking up victories against Denmark and Cherokee.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings despite their two losses suffered this week to out-of-state opponents Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) and Cardinal Gibbons (NC). Milton plays one of the toughest schedules in the state. No. 2 South Forsyth, No. 3 Cherokee, No. 4 North Paulding, and No. 5 Walton round out the top five. This is the highest South Forsyth has been ranked this season, and Walton moved into the top five after three consecutive wins against Hillgrove, Lambert, and Campbell. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 West Forsyth, No. 8 Campbell, No. 9 Brookwood, and No. 10 Mill Creek round out the poll. Mill Creek makes its debut after four consecutive victories, and Parkview slides out of the poll.

In Class 5A-6A, there is a new #1 team for the second consecutive week. No. 1 Roswell reclaims the top spot after out-of-state victories against Cannon (NC) and Lake Norman Charter (NC) last week. No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Alpharetta, and No. 5 Lassiter round out the top five. Blessed Trinity jumped three spots after beating a top-three team in Class A-4A. No. 6 River Ridge, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Sequoyah, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 10 Allatoona round out the poll. Allatoona reenters the poll after its 9-5 victory against Westminster and 15-8 victory against Pope. Chattahoochee slides out of the poll.

On the girls side, No.1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after its top-ten win against Johns Creek. No. 2 River Ridge, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Kell, and No. 5 Northgate round out the poll. Kell made one of the biggest jumps this week into the top five after defeating Roswell and Westminster. Northgate is another team that is trending in the right direction and scored 15+ goals in their three victories this week. No. 6 Roswell, No. 7 Johns Creek, No. 8 Creekview, No. 9 McIntosh, and No. 10 Lakeside-Evans round out the poll.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian claims the top spot after winning four of its past five games and getting hot at the right time. No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Starr’s Mill, No. 4 East Forsyth, and No. 5 North Oconee round out the top five. No. 6 Benedictine, No. 7 Whitefield Academy, No. 8 Mount Paran, No. 9 Wesleyan, and No. 10 Hebron Christian round out the poll. Holy Innocents slid out of the poll after two losses this past week, and Wesleyan entered the poll after three consecutive wins.

On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian remains the top team after another 3-0 week defeating Harrison 10-5, Lovett 13-9, and Pace Academy 15-7. No. 2 Wesleyan, No. 3 Westminster, No. 4 North Oconee, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. There was no movement in the top five of this week’s poll. No. 6 East Forsyth, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Starr’s Mill, No.9 Pace Academy, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the top ten. King’s Ridge slid out of the poll, and Mount Paran reentered the poll having won six of their last seven games.

Boys

Class 7A

1.North Paulding (13-0)

2. Lambert (11-2)

3. Buford (13-1)

4. Walton (14-1)

5. West Forsyth (9-4)

6. East Coweta (7-3)

7. Hillgrove (8-6)

8. Mill Creek (9-5)

9. Mountain View (8-5)

10. Milton (8-8)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (12-2)

2. North Forsyth (11-2)

3. Blessed Trinity (10-3)

4. Alpharetta (11-2)

5. Lassiter (10-3)

6. River Ridge (11-3)

7. Cambridge (9-4)

8. Sequoyah (9-4)

9. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-4)

10. Allatoona (9-5)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (10-3)

2. Whitewater (12-3)

3. Starr’s Mill (7-2)

4. East Forsyth (8-3)

5. North Oconee (8-2)

6. Benedictine (7-3)

7. Whitefield Academy (6-2)

8. Mount Paran Christian (6-3)

9. Wesleyan (6-5)

10. Hebron Christian (6-5)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (9-2)

2. South Forsyth (10-3)

3. Cherokee (10-2)

4. North Paulding (8-3)

5. Walton (10-3)

6. Hillgrove (9-3)

7. West Forsyth (8-4)

8. Campbell (9-5)

9. Brookwood (6-3)

10. Mill Creek (8-3)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (10-1)

2. River Ridge (12-0)

3. Cambridge (10-3)

4. Kell (10-2)

5. Northgate (12-1)

6.. Roswell (9-3)

7. Johns Creek (9-4)

8. Creekview (11-2)

9. McIntosh (10-3)

10. Lakeside-Evans (9-5)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (12-0)

2. Wesleyan (10-1)

3. Westminster (8-3)

4. North Oconee (10-3)

5. Whitewater (11-3)

6. East Forsyth (11-3)

7. Trinity Christian (6-2)

8. Starr’s Mill (8-5)

9. Pace Academy (6-4)

10. Mount Paran Christian (7-4)