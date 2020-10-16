Week 7: High school football scoreboard

Athens Academy (5-0), the top-ranked team in Class A private, will look to remain unbeaten when it travels to No. 5 Wesleyan (4-1). Athens Academy allows only 66.8 yards rushing per game and no opponent has scored more than 14 points this season.

Wesleyan, the 2019 Class A Private runner-up, suffered its only loss this season to No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian 52-26 last week..