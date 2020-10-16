X

Week 7: High school football scoreboard

A pair of ranked private school powers will meet tonight in one of the highlight games on the Week 7 high school football schedule.

Athens Academy (5-0), the top-ranked team in Class A private, will look to remain unbeaten when it travels to No. 5 Wesleyan (4-1). Athens Academy allows only 66.8 yards rushing per game and no opponent has scored more than 14 points this season.

Wesleyan, the 2019 Class A Private runner-up, suffered its only loss this season to No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian 52-26 last week..

Other top games include:

- Camden County (4-2) at Warner Robins (4-1)

- Cartersville (4-1) at Cass (5-0)

- Westlake (3-1) at Hughes (4-0)

- Mill Creek (2-2) at North Gwinnett (4-2)

High school football scores

