ajc logo
X

Week 7 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
14 minutes ago

Denmark ascended to the top spot in the state’s highest class after former No. 1 Harrison fell to No. 2. Brookwood, Peachtree Ridge and Roswell round out the top 5. Buford leads Class 6A ahead of Cambridge, Johns Creek, Lassiter and Houston County.

Blessed Trinity tops Class 5A with McIntosh, Chamblee, St. Pius X and Midtown chasing. In Class 4A, North Oconee leads the way with Marist, Jefferson, Norhtwest Whitfield and Perry filling the top 5.

Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and is leading GAC, Lumpkin County, Cherokee Bluff and White County. Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Jeff Davis rounding out the top 5.

Social Circle is at the top of Class A Public and leads Commerce, Towns County, Armuchee and Screven County. In Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy is at the top and leading Stratford Academy, Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and Brookstone.

Class 7A

1. Denmark

2. Harrison

3. Brookwood

4. Peachtree Ridge

5. Roswell

6. Dunwoody

7. Walton

8. Hillgrove

9. North Paulding

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Cambridge

3. Johns Creek

4. Lassiter

5. Houston County

6. Glynn Academy

7. Pope

8. Chattahoochee

9. River Ridge

10. Centennial

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. Chamblee

4. St. Pius X

5. Midtown

6. Loganville

7. Greenbrier

8. Decatur

9. Woodward Academy

10. Starr’s Mill

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Jefferson

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. Perry

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Luella

9. Cairo

10. Columbus

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. Lumpkin County

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. White County

6. Jackson

7. Oconee County

8. Savannah Arts

9. Mary Persons

10. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Jeff Davis

6. Fitzgerald

7. Fannin County

8. Lamar County

9. Bleckley County

10. Callaway

Class Public

1. Social Circle

2. Commerce

3. Towns County

4. Armuchee

5. Screven County

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Atkinson County

8. McIntosh County Academy

9. Lake Oconee Academy

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Pinecrest Academy

2. Stratford Academy

3. Wesleyan

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Brookstone

6. Athens Academy

7. Fellowship Christian

8. First Presbyterian

9. Hebron Christian

10. Trinity Christian

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings
18m ago
Track and Field blog: Record-setting performances set tone at Westlake
14h ago
Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top