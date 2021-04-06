Week 7 girls soccer rankings

Lambert remains on top of Class 7A and the top five remains the same with Mill Creek, West Forsyth, Brookwood and Norcross rounding it out. There are no changes in the top eight for Class 6A, as Johns Creek, Cambridge, Buford, Lassiter, Pope, Houston County, River Ridge and Glynn Academy remain in the lead with only Dalton and Allatoona switching places from last week.
Class 5A remains led by Blessed Trinity, with McIntosh, Eastside, Union Grove and Northgate rounding out the new top five. Changes came in Class 4A as Perry, Marist, Northwest Whitfield, Flowery Branch and Jefferson make up the top five.
Westminster and Oconee County are still the top two teams in Class 3A, with Lumpkin County, White County and Adairsville making up the rest of the top five. Also, Lovett and Bremen remain the top two teams in Class 2A, with East Laurens, Lamar County and Fitzgerald trailing them.
Commerce and Social Circle remain in the lead in Class A Public, with Atlanta Classical, Screven County and Armuchee rounding out the rest of the top five. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy are still the top two teams, with Trinity Christian and Hebron Christian each moving up one spot and Wesleyan moving to the fifth spot in the top five.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Mill Creek
3. West Forsyth
4. Brookwood
5. Norcross
6. Roswell
7. Alpharetta
8. Parkview
9. Walton
10. Collins Hill
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Cambridge
3. Buford
4. Lassiter
5. Pope
6. Houston County
7. River Ridge
8. Glynn Academy
9. Dalton
10. Allatoona
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. Eastside
4. Union Grove
5. Northgate
6. Whitewater
7. St. Pius X
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Grady
10. Chamblee
Class 4A
1. Perry
2. Marist
3. Northwest Whitfield
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. North Oconee
7. LaGrange
8. Druid Hills
9. Southeast Whitfield
10. Columbus
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Lumpkin County
4. White County
5. Adairsville
6. Jackson
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Pike County
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. East Laurens
4. Lamar County
5. Fitzgerald
6. Model
7. Pace Academy
8. Toombs
9. Thomasville
10. Bleckley County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Screven County
5. Armuchee
6. Lake Oconee
7. Irwin County
8. Towns County
9. Lincoln County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Athens Academy
3. Trinity Christian
4. Hebron Christian
5. Wesleyan
6. Stratford Academy
7. First Presbyterian Day
8. St. Vincent’s’
9. Mount Pisgah
10. Pinecrest Academy
