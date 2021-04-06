Week 7 girls soccer rankings

Class 5A remains led by Blessed Trinity, with McIntosh, Eastside, Union Grove and Northgate rounding out the new top five. Changes came in Class 4A as Perry, Marist, Northwest Whitfield, Flowery Branch and Jefferson make up the top five.

Westminster and Oconee County are still the top two teams in Class 3A, with Lumpkin County, White County and Adairsville making up the rest of the top five. Also, Lovett and Bremen remain the top two teams in Class 2A, with East Laurens, Lamar County and Fitzgerald trailing them.