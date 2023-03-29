Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lassiter leads the Class 6A standings with Lanier, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Veterans in the top 5. In Class 5A, McIntosh is the team to beat and is leading Dalton, Clarke Central, Chapel Hill and Midtown in the top 5. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville tops the class with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Islands in the top 5.

Columbus leads Class 3A with Oconee County, Coahulla Creek, Bremen and Wesleyan in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is at the top and leading Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, Tattnall County and Putnam County in the top 5.