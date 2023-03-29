X

Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert tops Class 7A this week with South Forsyth, Hillgrove, Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge in the top 5. Mill Creek, Osborne, Walton, Mountain View and Milton round out the top 10.

Lassiter leads the Class 6A standings with Lanier, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Veterans in the top 5. In Class 5A, McIntosh is the team to beat and is leading Dalton, Clarke Central, Chapel Hill and Midtown in the top 5. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville tops the class with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Islands in the top 5.

Columbus leads Class 3A with Oconee County, Coahulla Creek, Bremen and Wesleyan in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is at the top and leading Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, Tattnall County and Putnam County in the top 5.

Tallulah Falls is at the top of Class A Division I and leads Paideia, Atlanta International, Bacon County and Bleckley County. Georgia Military leads the way in Class A Division II and tops Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage and Portal in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Mill Creek

7. Osborne

8. Walton

9. Mountain View

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Lanier

3. Riverwood

4. Sprayberry

5. Veterans

6. Gainesville

7. Blessed Trinity

8. Johns Creek

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chapel Hill

5. Midtown

6. Greenbrier

7. Villa Rica

8. Kell

9. Tucker

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Islands

6. East Hall

7. Lovett

8. Chestatee

9. Northwest Whitfield

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Wesleyan

6. Hebron Christian

7. Pike County

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Savannah Christian

10. Jackson

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Tattnall County

5. Putnam County

6. Model

7. North Murray

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Walker

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Dalton Academy

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Mount Vernon

10. Trion

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Atkinson County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Echols County

7. Dooly County

8. Aquinas

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Hawkinsville

