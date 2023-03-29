Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert tops Class 7A this week with South Forsyth, Hillgrove, Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge in the top 5. Mill Creek, Osborne, Walton, Mountain View and Milton round out the top 10.
Lassiter leads the Class 6A standings with Lanier, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Veterans in the top 5. In Class 5A, McIntosh is the team to beat and is leading Dalton, Clarke Central, Chapel Hill and Midtown in the top 5. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville tops the class with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Islands in the top 5.
Columbus leads Class 3A with Oconee County, Coahulla Creek, Bremen and Wesleyan in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is at the top and leading Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, Tattnall County and Putnam County in the top 5.
Tallulah Falls is at the top of Class A Division I and leads Paideia, Atlanta International, Bacon County and Bleckley County. Georgia Military leads the way in Class A Division II and tops Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage and Portal in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. South Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Collins Hill
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Mill Creek
7. Osborne
8. Walton
9. Mountain View
10. Milton
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Lanier
3. Riverwood
4. Sprayberry
5. Veterans
6. Gainesville
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Johns Creek
9. St. Pius X
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Chapel Hill
5. Midtown
6. Greenbrier
7. Villa Rica
8. Kell
9. Tucker
10. Cambridge
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Perry
5. Islands
6. East Hall
7. Lovett
8. Chestatee
9. Northwest Whitfield
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Coahulla Creek
4. Bremen
5. Wesleyan
6. Hebron Christian
7. Pike County
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Savannah Christian
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Landmark Christian
2. Providence Christian
3. Fitzgerald
4. Tattnall County
5. Putnam County
6. Model
7. North Murray
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Walker
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Tallulah Falls
2. Paideia
3. Atlanta International
4. Bacon County
5. Bleckley County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Dalton Academy
8. Woodville-Tompkins
9. Mount Vernon
10. Trion
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Atkinson County
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Christian Heritage
5. Portal
6. Echols County
7. Dooly County
8. Aquinas
9. Chattahoochee County
10. Hawkinsville
