Week 7 Baseball Rankings

The Class 6A poll is loaded at the top with No. 1 Buford and No. 2 Allatoona both sharing 15-0 records. Buford has outscored its opponents 135-35 and Allatoona has posted a 141-38 runs advantage. Houston County holds down No. 3 for consecutive weeks with an 11-2 record and Richmond Hill defeated Glynn Academy two out of three games to climb to No. 4. South Effingham moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 and Cambridge replaced River Ridge and debuts at No. 10 after defeating the Knights 10-2 on Monday.

In Class 5A, Greenbrier fell from No 3 to No. 7 after dropping two games to Apalachee and the Wildcats used their wins over the Wolfpack to debut at No. 9. Jones County was swept by Ola (9-1, 3-0) and dropped out of the poll. Also, North Springs comes in at No. 4 after extending its win-streak to 12 games and improving its record to 12-3. Class 4A No. 1 North Oconee has won 12-straight and is 15-1 and No. 2 Marist is 10-3 with an 8-game win-streak. Jefferson moved up to No. 8 and Heritage-Catoosa dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 behind No. 9 West Laurens.