Week 6 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Cobb defeated Walton 3-1 to pick up its 11th-straight victory. The poll did not shift, however, due to North Cobb previously splitting matches with Hillgrove and falling to Cherokee prior to the current win-streak. Class 6A No. 1 Pope improved to 26-2 and won its 11th-straight match. The Greyhounds are yet to fall to an opponent within Class 6A and its only losses came to Pace Academy and Hillgrove. Pope will face 23-2 Alpharetta on Thursday and its only two losses came to Pace Academy and North Cobb before its active 22-match win-streak. Newnan moved up two slots to No. 8 in Class 6A and jumped Marist and Blessed Trinity.

Class 5A No. 1 Kell improved to 30-8 and grew its win-streak to 12-straight wins after ascending to the top spot last week. Lovett replaced Westminster at No. 2 in Class 4A. In Class A, Mt. Vernon replaced Mt. Bethel at No. 4.

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. Hillgrove

3. Cherokee

4. North Cobb

5. Buford

6. West Forsyth

7. Norcross

8. North Gwinnett

9. Marietta

10. Richmond Hill

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Alpharetta

3. Lakeside-Evans

4. North Forsyth

5. Johns Creek

6. Allatoona

7. St. Pius

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. McIntosh

4. Northview

5. Jefferson

6. Dalton

7. Loganville

8. Cartersville

9. Midtown

10. Calhoun

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. North Oconee

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Heritage-Catoosa

9. Whitewater

10. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. White County

4. Hart County

5. Morgan County

6. Savannah Christian

7. Richmond Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. St. Vincent’s

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. ELCA

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ACE Charter

7. Providence Christian

8. Athens Academy

9. Elite Scholar’s Academy

10. Model

Class 1A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Armuchee

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Savannah

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Heard County

10. Chattooga

Score Atlanta
