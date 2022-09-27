ajc logo
Week 6 Volleyball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 7A, Buford ascended to No. 1 and carries an 8-match win-streak. No. 3 Lambert recently grew its win-streak to 10-straight matches and No. 4 Walton scored a 3-0 win over No. 5 North Cobb last Tuesday. Harrison also replaced South Forsyth at No. 10. The Class 6A poll saw St. Pius replace Alpharetta at No. 3 after scoring a 2-1 win over the Raiders on Saturday. Alpharetta dropped to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 North Forsyth. Additionally, Woodward Academy moved up a spot to No. 9.

In Class 5A, No. 2 ranked McIntosh did not move after a 3-2 loss to Class 6A No. 3 St. Pius last Saturday. No. 3 Winder-Barrow defeated No. 8 Greenbrier 2-0 last Saturday and Jefferson fell from No. 4 to No. 6—allowing Kell to move up to No. 4 and Chattahoochee to jump a slot to No. 5.

Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy improved to 34-0 this season and No. 2 Whitewater did not fall after a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Landmark Christian last Thursday. Islands (19-2) recently picked up its 15th-straight win and moved up from No. 10 to No. 7. In Class 3A, Morgan County moved up from No. 4 to No. 1, Athens Academy moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 2A and Mt. Vernon moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in Class A.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. North Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Walton

5. North Cobb

6. Cherokee

7. Denmark

8. West Forsyth

9. Hillgrove

10. South Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Sequoyah

3. St. Pius

4. Alpharetta

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. Woodward Academy

8. Dunwoody

9. Woodstock

10. Etowah

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlatna Christian

2. McIntosh

3. Winder-Barrow

4. Kell

5. Chattahoochee

6. Jefferson

7. Ola

8. Greenbrier

9. Northside-Columbus

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Whitewater

3. Lovett

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Westminster

6. Holy Innoncents’

7. Islands

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Chestatee

10. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Wesleyan

3. Savannah Christian

4. Hebron Christian

5. Sandy Creek

6. Oconee County

7. White County

8. Dawson County

9. St. Vincent’s

10. LaFayette

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Athens Academy

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Elite Scholars Academy

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Providence Christian

9. Davidson Arts

10. ACE Charter

Class A

1. Mt. Bethel

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Armuchee

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dade County

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Mt. Vernon

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Galloway

10. Atlanta International

