Week 6 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 5A, No. 2 ranked McIntosh did not move after a 3-2 loss to Class 6A No. 3 St. Pius last Saturday. No. 3 Winder-Barrow defeated No. 8 Greenbrier 2-0 last Saturday and Jefferson fell from No. 4 to No. 6—allowing Kell to move up to No. 4 and Chattahoochee to jump a slot to No. 5.

Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy improved to 34-0 this season and No. 2 Whitewater did not fall after a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Landmark Christian last Thursday. Islands (19-2) recently picked up its 15th-straight win and moved up from No. 10 to No. 7. In Class 3A, Morgan County moved up from No. 4 to No. 1, Athens Academy moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 2A and Mt. Vernon moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in Class A.