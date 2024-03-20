Week 6 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, there is no movement in the poll with No. 1 Buford retaining the top spot after their 3-0 week defeating Mill Creek 13-3, Milton 11-8, and Hebron Christian 17-10. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 Lambert, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. Walton remains strong atop the poll after their impressive 12-5 victory against Roswell. No. 6 East Coweta, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings after a 2-0 week defeating Lassiter 12-10 and Lambert 14-6. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 South Forsyth, No. 4 Cherokee and No. 5 Campbell round out the top five. Hillgrove jumps ahead of Campbell in the rankings. No. 6 Campbell, No. 7 Parkview, No. 8 Walton, No. 9 West Forsyth, and No. 10 Brookwood round out the poll. Walton makes its debut in the poll and is currently on a seven-game winning streak. The Lady Raiders defeated Starr’s Mill and Pope this past week. Marietta slides out of the poll.

In class 5A-6A, there is a new No. 1 team after Roswell suffered its first two losses of the season. No. 1 North Forsyth takes the top spot after victories against Hebron Christian and North Atlanta. No. 2 Roswell still remains in the top two despite their losses, as they have proven they are an elite team. No. 3 Lassiter, No. 4 River Ridge, and No. 5 Sequoyah round out the poll. No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Alpharetta, No. 9 Chattahoochee, and No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian round out the poll. Greater Atlanta climbs back in the poll after their 11-9 victory against Marist. Marist falls out of the poll.

On the girls side, class 5A-6A endured a massive shakeup. No. 1 Blessed Trinity claims the top spot after its 17-9 victory against Charlotte Catholic (NC). No. 2 River Ridge, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 Johns Creek round out the top five. Cambridge nearly took the top spot after three impressive top-five victories against Roswell, Johns Creek, and South Forsyth. It was an impressive week, to say the least, and they have climbed three spots. Roswell falls from No. 1 to No. 4 in the polls. No. 6 Kell, No. 7 Creekview, No. 8 Northgate, No. 9 McIntosh, and No. 10 Lakeside-Evans round out the poll. Northgate and Creekview make their debuts in the poll, and Pope and Lassiter slide out of the poll.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 East Forsyth remains the top team after its 14-4 win against Mount Bethel. No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 Whitefield Academy round out the top five. Starr’s Mill jumps ahead of Whitefield Academy after their victory against a top-ten team in South Forsyth. No. 6 North Oconee, No. 7 Holy Innocents, No. 8 Benedictine, No. 9 Mount Paran Christian, and No. 10 Hebron Christian round out the poll.

On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian remains the top team after a 3-0 week scoring 16 goals in each game played. No. 2 Wesleyan, No. 3 Westminster, No. 4 North Oconee, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. Wesleyan moves into the top two after a 2-0 week and out-of-state win against Mountain Brook (AL). No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 East Forsyth, No. 8 Trinity Christian, No. 9 Pace Academy and No. 10 King’s Ridge round out the poll. After making its debut last week, Lovett has slid out of the poll after going 1-2 in last week’s action. Pace Academy makes its debut in the poll for the first time after a top-ten win against Starr’s Mill.

Boys

Class 7A

1.Buford (12-0)

2. North Paulding (12-0)

3. Walton (12-1)

4. Lambert (9-2)

5. West Forsyth (8-3)

6. East Coweta (6-2)

7. Hillgrove (7-4)

8. South Forsyth (6-4)

9. Mill Creek (6-5)

10. Mountain View (6-5)

Class 5A-6A

1. North Forsyth (11-0)

2. Roswell (10-2)

3. Lassiter (9-2)

4. River Ridge (10-2)

5. Sequoyah (9-2)

6. Blessed Trinity (9-3)

7. Cambridge (8-3)

8. Alpharetta (8-2)

9. Chattahoochee (8-3)

10. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)

Class A-4A

1. East Forsyth (8-1)

2. Whitewater (11-2)

3. Fellowship Christian (8-2)

4. Starr’s Mill (6-2)

5. Whitefield Academy (6-2)

6. North Oconee (6-2)

7. Holy Innocents (5-2)

8. Benedictine (5-2)

9. Mount Paran Christian (5-2)

10. Hebron Christian (6-4)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (9-0)

2. North Paulding (7-2)

3. South Forsyth (9-3)

4. Cherokee (8-2)

5. Hillgrove (6-2)

6. Campbell (8-4)

7. Parkview (7-4)

8. Walton (7-3)

9. West Forsyth (6-4)

10. Brookwood (5-3)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (9-1)

2. River Ridge (11-0)

3. Cambridge (9-2)

4. Roswell (8-2)

5. Johns Creek (8-3)

6. Kell (8-1)

7. Creekview (10-2)

8. Northgate (9-1)

9. McIntosh (8-2)

10. Lakeside-Evans (8-4)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (9-0)

2. Wesleyan (7-1)

3. Westminster (7-2)

4. North Oconee (10-2)

5. Whitewater (10-2)

6. Starr’s Mill (7-2)

7. East Forsyth (9-3)

8. Trinity Christian (5-2)

9. Pace Academy (5-3)

10. King’s Ridge (4-4)