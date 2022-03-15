Week 6 Lacrosse Rankings

There were significant changes in this week’s polls outside of the No. 1 ranked teams that all four maintained their position. In boys Class 6A-7A, North Paulding jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 behind top-ranked Lambert and No. 2 Pope following a 9-0 start. Harrison dropped one spot to No. 4 and Roswell moved up to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 Walton—which fell from No. 4 following a 10-9 loss to West Forsyth last Tuesday. Additionally, Creekview replaced Allatoona and makes its debut at No. 10. In Class A-5A boys, Marist moved up from No. 7 to No. 5, Woodward Academy replaced Pace Academy at No. 10 and Fellowship Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 9.