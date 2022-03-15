Hamburger icon
Week 6 Lacrosse Rankings

GHSA Lacrosse

There were significant changes in this week’s polls outside of the No. 1 ranked teams that all four maintained their position. In boys Class 6A-7A, North Paulding jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 behind top-ranked Lambert and No. 2 Pope following a 9-0 start. Harrison dropped one spot to No. 4 and Roswell moved up to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 Walton—which fell from No. 4 following a 10-9 loss to West Forsyth last Tuesday. Additionally, Creekview replaced Allatoona and makes its debut at No. 10. In Class A-5A boys, Marist moved up from No. 7 to No. 5, Woodward Academy replaced Pace Academy at No. 10 and Fellowship Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 9.

On the girls side, Creekview jumped all the way from No. 9 to No. 3 in Class 6A-7A following its 6-0 start and win over previous No. 3 Lassiter and Hillgrove makes its debut at No. 4 following a 4-1 start. Kell’s 15-14 loss to Cambridge dropped the Longhorns from No. 4 to No. 9, Lassiter fell to No. 8 and Chattahoochee replaced West Forsyth at No. 10 following its 6-3 start. In Class A-5A, Decatur makes its debut at No. 6 following a one-goal win over No. 5 St. Pius and Lovett moved up one spot to No. 7 following Starr’s Mill’s drop from No. 5 to No. 10.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Pope

3. North Paulding

4. Harrison

5. Roswell

6. Walton

7. Johns Creek

8. Lassiter

9. Buford

10. Creekview

Class 1A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Wesleyan

3. Lovett

4. King’s Ridge

5. Marist

6. North Oconee

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Westminster

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Woodward Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Walton

3. Creekview

4. Hillgrove

5. Mill Creek

6. Roswell

7. North Paulding

8. Lassiter

9. Kell

10. Chattahoochee

Class 1A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Wesleyan

4. McIntosh

5. St. Pius

6. Decatur

7. Lovett

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Pace Academy

10. Starr’s Mill

