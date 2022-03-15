Week 6 Lacrosse Rankings

There were significant changes in this week’s polls outside of the No. 1 ranked teams that all four maintained their position. In boys Class 6A-7A, North Paulding jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 behind top-ranked Lambert and No. 2 Pope following a 9-0 start. Harrison dropped one spot to No. 4 and Roswell moved up to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 Walton—which fell from No. 4 following a 10-9 loss to West Forsyth last Tuesday. Additionally, Creekview replaced Allatoona and makes its debut at No. 10. In Class A-5A boys, Marist moved up from No. 7 to No. 5, Woodward Academy replaced Pace Academy at No. 10 and Fellowship Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 9.
On the girls side, Creekview jumped all the way from No. 9 to No. 3 in Class 6A-7A following its 6-0 start and win over previous No. 3 Lassiter and Hillgrove makes its debut at No. 4 following a 4-1 start. Kell’s 15-14 loss to Cambridge dropped the Longhorns from No. 4 to No. 9, Lassiter fell to No. 8 and Chattahoochee replaced West Forsyth at No. 10 following its 6-3 start. In Class A-5A, Decatur makes its debut at No. 6 following a one-goal win over No. 5 St. Pius and Lovett moved up one spot to No. 7 following Starr’s Mill’s drop from No. 5 to No. 10.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Pope
3. North Paulding
4. Harrison
5. Roswell
6. Walton
7. Johns Creek
8. Lassiter
9. Buford
10. Creekview
Class 1A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Wesleyan
3. Lovett
4. King’s Ridge
5. Marist
6. North Oconee
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Westminster
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Woodward Academy
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. Walton
3. Creekview
4. Hillgrove
5. Mill Creek
6. Roswell
7. North Paulding
8. Lassiter
9. Kell
10. Chattahoochee
Class 1A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Wesleyan
4. McIntosh
5. St. Pius
6. Decatur
7. Lovett
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Pace Academy
10. Starr’s Mill
