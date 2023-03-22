X

Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
12 minutes ago

Buford leads the state’s highest class with Walton, Mill Creek, Archer and Forsyth Central rounding out the Class 7A top 5. Norcross, Denmark, Campbell, Hillgrove and North Paulding fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Marist takes the top spot with Blessed Trinity, Lassiter, Pope and St. Pius X in the top 5. Chamblee tops Class 5A ahead of Loganville, Midtown, McIntosh and Harris County.

North Oconee is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Cherokee Bluff, Holy Innocents’, Perry and Westminster. In Class 3A, Oconee County is the team to beat and leading Morgan County, Lumpkin County, Wesleyan and Hebron Christian.

Fitzgerald is at the top of Class 2A and leading Model, Callaway, Fellowship Christian and Athens Academy. In Class A Division I, Commerce is at the top and McIntosh County Academy is the top-ranked program in Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Walton

3. Mill Creek

4. Archer

5. Forsyth Central

6. Norcross

7. Denmark

8. Campbell

9. Hillgrove

10. North Paulding

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Lassiter

4. Pope

5. St. Pius X

6. Roswell

7. Allatoona

8. North Atlanta

9. Jackson County

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Chamblee

2. Loganville

3. Midtown

4. McIntosh

5. Harris County

6. Cambridge

7. Northside-Columbus

8. Jefferson

9. Northview

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Perry

5. Westminster

6. Southeast Whitfield

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Northwest Whitfield

9. Heritage-Catoosa

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Morgan County

3. Lumpkin County

4. Wesleyan

5. Hebron Christian

6. Bremen

7. Dawson County

8. White County

9. Pike County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Model

3. Callaway

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Athens Academy

6. Putnam County

7. Mount Paran

8. Savannah Arts

9. Landmark Christian

10. Worth County

Class A Division I

1. Commerce

2. Bleckley County

3. East Laurens

4. Paideia

5. Dade County

6. Screven County

7. Whitefield Academy

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Social Circle

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. McIntosh County Academy

2. Aquinas

3. Lincoln County

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Johnson County

6. Hawkinsville

7. Atlanta Classical

8. Atkinson County

9. Portal

10. Towns County

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More new faces among Georgia Tech running backs2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Orlando Arcia on shortstop job: ‘I feel very grateful for this opportunity’
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brock Bowers trusts that passes will keep coming his way
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2023
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2023
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs set for season
11h ago
The Latest

Week 6 Boys Soccer Rankings
16m ago
Track and Field Blog: Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips, Brookwood’s Janai Jones earn top...
51m ago
GHSA sets protocols for video replay in football championships
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
6h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top