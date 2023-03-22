Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford leads the state’s highest class with Walton, Mill Creek, Archer and Forsyth Central rounding out the Class 7A top 5. Norcross, Denmark, Campbell, Hillgrove and North Paulding fill the top 10.
In Class 6A, Marist takes the top spot with Blessed Trinity, Lassiter, Pope and St. Pius X in the top 5. Chamblee tops Class 5A ahead of Loganville, Midtown, McIntosh and Harris County.
North Oconee is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Cherokee Bluff, Holy Innocents’, Perry and Westminster. In Class 3A, Oconee County is the team to beat and leading Morgan County, Lumpkin County, Wesleyan and Hebron Christian.
Fitzgerald is at the top of Class 2A and leading Model, Callaway, Fellowship Christian and Athens Academy. In Class A Division I, Commerce is at the top and McIntosh County Academy is the top-ranked program in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Walton
3. Mill Creek
4. Archer
5. Forsyth Central
6. Norcross
7. Denmark
8. Campbell
9. Hillgrove
10. North Paulding
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Lassiter
4. Pope
5. St. Pius X
6. Roswell
7. Allatoona
8. North Atlanta
9. Jackson County
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Loganville
3. Midtown
4. McIntosh
5. Harris County
6. Cambridge
7. Northside-Columbus
8. Jefferson
9. Northview
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Cherokee Bluff
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Perry
5. Westminster
6. Southeast Whitfield
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Northwest Whitfield
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Morgan County
3. Lumpkin County
4. Wesleyan
5. Hebron Christian
6. Bremen
7. Dawson County
8. White County
9. Pike County
10. Coahulla Creek
Class 2A
1. Fitzgerald
2. Model
3. Callaway
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Athens Academy
6. Putnam County
7. Mount Paran
8. Savannah Arts
9. Landmark Christian
10. Worth County
Class A Division I
1. Commerce
2. Bleckley County
3. East Laurens
4. Paideia
5. Dade County
6. Screven County
7. Whitefield Academy
8. Tallulah Falls
9. Social Circle
10. Mount Vernon
Class A Division II
1. McIntosh County Academy
2. Aquinas
3. Lincoln County
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Johnson County
6. Hawkinsville
7. Atlanta Classical
8. Atkinson County
9. Portal
10. Towns County